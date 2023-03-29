Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Increased Demand for Coal, Iron Ore, and Copper Boosts Sector
Global Mining Equipment Market
Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Equipment Market, By Type, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mining Equipment is the machinery used for the extraction of minerals, metals, water and oil from earth. Its applications include dredging, excavating, mining, and quarrying. Blasting is a key component of mining operations and is used to break down rocks in order to extract the minerals that have been sought after.
Electric blasting tools offer precise control over the explosive charges and are often a preferred choice for this purpose. Crushing is another important piece of mining equipment, and crushing machines help miners move waste materials around their site. These machines crush large volumes of rubble into dust, making them much easier to load onto trucks and other haulers.
Market Dynamics:
Increased demand for coal, iron ore, and copper is anticipated to fuel the mining equipment market. Moreover, the availability of cost-effective renewable energy sources and strict government norms on carbon emission are also contributing to the growth of this industry.
However, the factors such as stringent government regulations and incompetent infrastructures are projected to restrain growth of the global mining equipment market over the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global mining equipment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global mining equipment market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Epiroc Ab, AB Volvo (Volvo Construction Equipment), Doosan Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., and Deere & Company
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global mining equipment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global mining equipment market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Mining Equipment Market By Type:
Mineral Processing Equipment
Portable
Stationary
Surface Mining Equipment
Articulated dump truck
Crawler dozer
Crawler excavator
Others
Underground Mining Equipment
Hydraulic excavators
Mining dozers
Underground haulers
Others
Mining Drills & Breakers
Drills
Breakers
Crushing, Pulverizing & Screening Equipment
Portable
Stationary
Others
Global Mining Equipment Market By Application:
Metal Mining
Mineral Mining
Coal Mining
Global Mining Equipment Market By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Eastern Europe
Western Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Company Profiles
Epiroc Ab
AB Volvo (Volvo Construction Equipment)
Doosan Corporation
Caterpillar Inc.
Deere & Compan
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
170
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$118237.5 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$191814.2 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
6.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Mining Equipment Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
5. Global Mining Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Mining Equipment Market, By Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
7. Mining Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Section
