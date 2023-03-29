Mining Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Increased Demand for Coal, Iron Ore, and Copper Boosts Sector

Company Logo

Global Mining Equipment Market

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Equipment Market, By Type, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mining Equipment is the machinery used for the extraction of minerals, metals, water and oil from earth. Its applications include dredging, excavating, mining, and quarrying. Blasting is a key component of mining operations and is used to break down rocks in order to extract the minerals that have been sought after.

Electric blasting tools offer precise control over the explosive charges and are often a preferred choice for this purpose. Crushing is another important piece of mining equipment, and crushing machines help miners move waste materials around their site. These machines crush large volumes of rubble into dust, making them much easier to load onto trucks and other haulers.



Market Dynamics:



Increased demand for coal, iron ore, and copper is anticipated to fuel the mining equipment market. Moreover, the availability of cost-effective renewable energy sources and strict government norms on carbon emission are also contributing to the growth of this industry.



However, the factors such as stringent government regulations and incompetent infrastructures are projected to restrain growth of the global mining equipment market over the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global mining equipment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global mining equipment market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Epiroc Ab, AB Volvo (Volvo Construction Equipment), Doosan Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., and Deere & Company

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global mining equipment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global mining equipment market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Mining Equipment Market By Type:

Mineral Processing Equipment

Portable

Stationary

Surface Mining Equipment

Articulated dump truck

Crawler dozer

Crawler excavator

Others

Underground Mining Equipment

Hydraulic excavators

Mining dozers

Underground haulers

Others

Mining Drills & Breakers

Drills

Breakers

Crushing, Pulverizing & Screening Equipment

Portable

Stationary

Others

Global Mining Equipment Market By Application:

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Coal Mining

Global Mining Equipment Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Company Profiles

Epiroc Ab

AB Volvo (Volvo Construction Equipment)

Doosan Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Compan

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $118237.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $191814.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Mining Equipment Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Mining Equipment Market, By Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Mining Equipment Market, By Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Mining Equipment Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

