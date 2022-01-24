U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.75
    +17.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,257.00
    +100.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,499.75
    +73.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.20
    +10.80 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.44
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.70
    +9.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.77
    +3.18 (+12.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5420
    -0.1130 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,009.90
    -866.48 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    803.87
    +561.19 (+231.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,446.67
    -47.46 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Mining Equipment Market to Reach USD 151.25 Billion by 2028; Caterpillar Inc. Acquires Possessions of Marble Robot, Inc. to Strengthen Business Prospects: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights

Companies profiled in Mining Equipment Market Are: Caterpillar. (Deerfield, Illinois, U.S.), Komatsu Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), CNH Industrial N.V (Amsterdam, Netherlands), AB Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden), Terex Corporation (Connecticut, U.S.), Sandvik AB (Stockholm, Sweden), John Deere & Company (Illinois, U.S.), Liebherr-International AG (Bulle, Switzerland), Hitachi Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Doosan Corporation. (Seoul, South Korea) , Metso Corporation (Helsinki, Finland), Atlas Copco AB (Nacka Municipality, Sweden), Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co. Ltd (Changsha, China), Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (Xuzhou, China), Wirtgen Group Holding GmbH ( Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany)

Pune, India, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mining equipment market size was USD 112.23 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 114.61 billion in 2021 to USD 151.25 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.0% in the 2021-2028 period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Mining Equipment Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our expert researchers, the rising application of this equipment is to satisfy the augmenting demand from energy, power to infrastructure enhancement. For example, rise in the usage of these equipment in building and structuring of railway tracks & roads are driving the demand for infrastructure development happenings. Additionally, surge in coal for heating and electricity production is sufficing energy & power demands.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mining-equipment-market-104970

COVID-19 Pandemic: Supply Chain Break and Raw Material Unobtainability to Obstruct Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a great influence on numerous industries and the mining equipment industry also had a principal collapse. The demand for these machines observed a substantial drop owing to the supply chain commotions.

Moreover, even mining equipment producers observed the absence of raw materials owing to the import-export and travel limitations resulting in terminations or delays in mining assignments.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mining-equipment-market-104970

Report Coverage

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into excavators, loaders, dozers, motor graders, dump trucks, and others.

On the basis of application, the global market is segregated into coal mining, gas & oil extraction, metal ore mining & non-metal mining. Coal mining industry is estimated to have a considerable market size owing to its demand from emerging countries.

Geographically, the global market is finally classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

4.0%

2028 Value Projection

151.25 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

114.61 billion

Historical Data for

2017-1019

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

Type, Application, Region

Growth Drivers


COVID-19 Pandemic: Supply Chain Interruption and Raw Material Inaccessibility Hinder Market Growth


Rising Usage of Electric Machinery in Underground Mining to Propel Market Growth

Advanced Mining Technology to Boost Market Growth.

Pitfalls & Challenges


Trading of Obsolete Mining Equipment to Impact Market Growth


Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/mining-equipment-market-104970

Drivers and Restraints

Progressive Mining Technology to Spur Market Growth.

The modern improvements in mining technology and a thrust toward sustainability are projected to produce substantial growth potentials during the mentioned period. These progressions assist to support contemporary, secure, and productive mining procedures.

For example, it is projected that spatial data imaging, permits three-dimensional (3D) modeling and creates noticeable and depth insight. It enables mining remodeling that would create enormous development latent. This is estimated to thrust the mining equipment market growth during the mentioned timeframe.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific held the maximum mining equipment market shares during the forecast period. Additionally, governments of these regions are surging their backing for mining in order to augment electricity production while also procuring minerals and ores intended for export.

North America is likely to display reasonable growth owing to the primary implementation of these machines. Moreover, the mining sector is predicted to grow considerably and preserve the constancy of equipment requirements for mining.

Europe is unshakable and industrialized in sense of mining, thus it is anticipated to demonstrate uninterrupted development.

The Middle East & Africa and South America are projected to display constant growth during the forecast period. This is accredited to the movements initiated by the government to decline the quantity of carbon footprint.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Accentuate on Innovation of Products Fortified with Modern Technologies

Prominent manufacturers such as Caterpillar Inc., Liebherr-International AG, CNH Industrial N.V., AB Volvo, John Deere, as well as Sandvik AB have a powerful market share ranging from 58% - 64%. In order to be cost-efficient and get the most out productivity, these corporations are fixated on inaugurating plants and units in growing and emerging economies. Moreover, key players are focusing on offering products that are fortified with radical and ground-breaking technology.

Industry Development

June 2020: Caterpillar Inc. procured listed possessions and employed workers from Marble Robot, Inc., which is a California-headquartered independent and robot technology solutions company.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

• Caterpillar. (Deerfield, Illinois, U.S.)

• Komatsu Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

• CNH Industrial N.V (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

• AB Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden)

• Terex Corporation (Connecticut, U.S.)

• Sandvik AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

• John Deere & Company (Illinois, U.S.)

• Liebherr-International AG (Bulle, Switzerland)

• Hitachi Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

• Doosan Corporation. (Seoul, South Korea)

• Metso Corporation (Helsinki, Finland)

• Atlas Copco AB (Nacka Municipality, Sweden)

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co. Ltd (Changsha, China)

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (Xuzhou, China)

• Wirtgen Group Holding GmbH ( Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany)


Quick Buy – Mining Equipment Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104970


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Mining Equipment Market

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • Global Mining Equipment Market Share Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

  • 6.1. Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments


TOC Continued….


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Cranes & Lifting Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Continuous Handling Equipment, Racking & Storage Equipment), By Operations (Assembly, Distribution, Transportation, Others), By Industry (Consumer Goods & Electronics, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Mining, Semiconductors, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cranes Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Mobile, Fixed, and Marine), By End-User (Construction, Mining, Industrial, Oil & Gas, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Palletizer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Robotic, Low Level or Floor Level and High-Level), By Product Type (Bag, Case, Bag, Pail, and Others), By Application (Food and Beverage, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Elevator and Escalator Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Elevators, Escalators and Moving Walkway), By Business (New Equipment, Maintenance, and Modernization), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

You can also contact us/follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights/


Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    We’re in the midst of a market change, a shift from a trading environment that favors growth stocks to one that will favor value stocks. Investors should beware, as the shift will naturally entail high levels of volatility – witness the current correction situation we’re seeing in the NASDAQ, and the 8% fall in the S&P 500. Mike Wilson, chief of US equity strategy at Morgan Stanley, believes the key point in the near future will be the actions by the US Federal Reserve. The central bank is now c

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Is Palantir Stock Built on Hype?

    As one of the most popular stocks with individual investors, is it product of hype, or is there something more?

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Futures Rebound With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Large-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Veeva Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • iPhone Assembler Hon Hai Expects ‘Unprecedented’ First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. may achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, according to Chairman Young Liu. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Futures Rebound With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskShare

  • Netflix Stock Crashes 22%: Is It a Good Value Stock?

    Management has finally acknowledged that subscriber growth is slowing. Yet that may not be a problem for Netflix stock, which suddenly trades at a very modest earnings multiple.

  • Tesla, AT&T, Apple, Microsoft, Visa, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Fourth-quarter earnings this week come from Apple, Microsoft, Visa, AT&T, Verizon, IBM, Intel, General Electric, Boeing, Chevron, and many more. Plus an FOMC meeting.

  • 3 Silver Linings in Netflix's Rough Quarter

    It was a rough week for the streaming service, but there are some bright spots as we walk through the rubble.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Enphase Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENPH ) by...

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Win Big From TSMC's $40 Billion Spending Plan

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, released fourth-quarter results on Jan. 13 and shares of the chip giant surged following the report as it became evident that the demand for chips is going to stay strong in 2022 and beyond. One of the highlights of TSMC's report was the big bump in the company's capital spending budget for 2022. The company has outlined a capital expenditure budget of $40 billion to $44 billion for this year, which points toward a roughly 40% increase over 2021 capex of $30 billion.

  • Unilever Gains After Activist Investor Peltz Builds Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc rose after Nelson Peltz built a stake in the maker of Dove soap, putting pressure on Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope to accelerate a revamp.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Futures Rebound With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War Risk