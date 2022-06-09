U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

Mining Equipment Market Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report| SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mining Equipment market will register an incremental spend of about USD 32.89 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.37% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Mining Equipment sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Mining Equipment Market

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Mining Equipment Market

Key Highlights Offered in the Report: 

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Download our sample report to know more about the latest Mining Equipment trends and various pricing models

Insights Into Supplier Selection and Evaluation:

Profile and service capabilities of the service provider, industry specialization of the service providers, reputation of service providers, and assessment of value-added services are some of the most critical parameters that buyers use to shortlist the suppliers in Mining Equipment.

This report evaluates suppliers based on quality and purity test of product samples, production capacity, certifications and accreditations, and geographical presence. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, working environment, quality control, sla nuances, acceptance criteria, legal requirements, change management procedures, pricing models, and penalty clauses.

For More Insights on Buyer Strategies and Tactical Negotiation Levers: www.spendedge.com/report/mining-equipment-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 2%-5%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Mining Equipment TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the Top Mining Equipment Market Suppliers Listed in This Report:

This Mining Equipment procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Komatsu

  • Epiroc

  • Sandvik

Smart Procurement Starts Here:

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use platform:

Signup for our subscription services now for FREE!, to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mining-equipment-market-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report-spendedge-301563914.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

