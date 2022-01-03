U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,789.75
    +31.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,420.00
    +194.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,443.00
    +122.25 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.10
    +21.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.98
    +0.77 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.40
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1358
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.24
    -0.09 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3511
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0590
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,320.18
    +44.51 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.56
    +11.69 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.19 (-0.40%)
     

Mining Explosives Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 32.69 Bn by 2031, notes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Combination of sophisticated digital technology, explosives delivery technology, and formulation chemistry to lead to higher gains

- Growing use of mining explosives in applications such as quarrying, metal mining, and coal mining is likely to create opportunities

ALBANY, N.Y. , Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The global mining explosives market is anticipated to attain valuation of US$ 32.69 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. As mining explosives are extensively utilized in quarrying, rise in demand for building materials obtained from quarrying is projected to boost the global mining explosives market during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Mining explosives are witnessing rise in demand from various end-use industries, such as defense, construction, and mining. As TNT, RDX, ANFO, RDX, and PETN are extensively utilized in various industries, this has generated profitable opportunities for the global mining explosives market.

The expansion of the guns and ammunition industry is one of the primary drivers of the growing demand for RDX. In order to fulfil the demand for these explosives in various armed units, RDX manufacturers are concentrating more on processing and manufacturing. In quarrying, coal mining, metal mining as well as non-metal mining industries, mining explosives are being widely utilized. Coal mining is an important application category for mining explosives.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19079

Rocket fuels, plastic explosives, nuclear devices, melt castable explosives, and booster charges are manufactured with ANFO and RDX in military applications. The growing demand for securing national borders, as well as increasing safety concerns, is driving government of many countries to invest more on weaponry and ammunition. This is expected to create new growth avenues for the RDX segment, which is estimated to bolster the growth of the global mining explosives market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Non-metal mining applications, such as rock breaking, are now using digital tools. AECI Mining is acquiring recognition for supporting the mining industry with digital solutions that maximize blasting results and improve the efficiency of all downstream operations. Such developments are estimated to assist in the growth of the global mining explosives market.

  • Manufacturers of mining explosives are taking inspiration from various technological developments to improve bench productivity and reduce total blast & drilling costs

  • The track-and-trace technology has the ability to reduce explosives smuggling. As such, market participants in South Africa are becoming aware of the problem and urging users to adopt computerized systems, thereby providing better control over explosives smuggling. Such innovative technologies are likely to benefit the global market.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=19079

  • Rising demand for coal and rare earth metals (particularly silver and gold) as well as earth minerals, such as iron ore and bauxite in industries, such as automotive, chemical, and thermal is anticipated to drive the demand for extremely powerful explosives in the mining explosives market

  • Quarrying produces materials that aid in the construction of roads and building structures. Quarries provide building materials such as crushed rock, gravel, and sand. Need for mining explosives is increasing, as the demand for limestone, rocks, and building stones for construction activities is rising.

Global Mining Explosives Market: Growth Drivers

  • Heavy dependence of construction industry on materials obtained by quarrying is likely to benefit the global mining explosives market

  • Abundance of materials such as coal, copper, gold, tin, and others elevated mining operations in India and China, which is expected to drive revenue generation opportunities in Asia Pacific

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19079

Global Mining Explosives Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

  • Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company

  • Chemring Group PLC

  • SBL Energy Limited

  • Omnia Holdings Limited

  • Orica Limited

  • Nitro-Chem S.A.

Global Mining Explosives Market: Segmentation

Type

  • ANFO [Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil]

  • RDX [Research Department Explosive]

  • TNT [Trinitrotoluene]

  • PETN [Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate]

Application

  • Coal Mining

  • Metal Mining

  • Quarrying & Non-metal Mining

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=19079&ltype=S

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:

Mining Lubricants Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mining-lubricants-market.html

Mining Dump Trucks Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mining-dump-trucks-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/mining-explosives-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mining-explosives-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-32-69-bn-by-2031--notes-tmr-study-301452176.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.

  • Jim Rogers: Next bear market will be ‘the worst in my lifetime’ — here are 3 assets he's using for 2022 crash protection

    The investment legend is famous for being bearish. But he might be right in 2022.

  • 5 predictions for the stock market in 2022: Morning Brief

    A New Year for investors is here. It's time for a few predictions! Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 4, 2021.

  • JPMorgan says ‘January effect’ will boost beaten-down stocks — these 3 could nab you rapid gains if a 2022 bounce comes true

    If your New Year’s resolution is to chase growth, read up on these companies.

  • Property Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer shares dropped following local media reports that China Evergrande Group has been ordered to tear down apartment blocks in a development in Hainan province. Evergrande halted trading in its shares.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateT

  • 3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The stock market was on a roll in 2021, with the S&P 500 gaining 28% over the past 12 months. Many tech investors are familiar with Nvidia and its impressive graphics processing chips that are used for everything for gaming, artificial intelligence processing, cryptocurrency mining, and data centers.

  • Alibaba Drops Amid Signal Some Investors May Be Poised to Sell

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares dropped the most in more than three weeks amid concerns that some investors may be about to cut stakes after swapping their U.S. holdings for Hong Kong-listed ones.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateTesla Smashes Quar

  • Will Alibaba Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) is often called the "Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of China" because it's the country's largest e-commerce and cloud company. Analysts expect Amazon to generate more than three times as much revenue as Alibaba this year, and its market cap of $1.7 trillion dwarfs Alibaba's market cap of approximately $333 billion.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • 3 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) lagged well behind the S&P 500 in 2020. How will Buffett perform in the new year? Here are my picks for the three best Buffett stocks to buy for 2022.

  • 1 Green Flag for Micron Technology in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    The memory specialist is going strong right now, but investors should keep an eye on potential pitfalls.

  • Stock Futures Rise and Tesla Surges — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investors are kicking off 2022 much like they ended 2021 by weighing what effect the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will have on global growth.

  • Tesla Smashes Quarterly Delivery Record With 308,600 Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. delivered 308,600 vehicles worldwide in the fourth quarter, smashing the previous record for the electric-car maker and setting a capstone on a year in which the company joined the exclusive $1 trillion market valuation club.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S.

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Taking a buy-and-hold approach to the right growth stocks can be a path to life-changing returns. With that kind of incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three explosive growth stocks that stand out as great buys in the new year. Keith Noonan: Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) success thus far has been nothing short of incredible.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    It may not sound exciting to start investing with a company as big and established as Apple. You can see below that free cash flow continues to grow despite the smartphone market maturing, because Apple has added software services and adjacent products to the mix. The iPhone is now largely seen as a standard tool for businesses and consumers, and new technologies like cryptocurrencies are being built on top of the iPhone, not replacing it.

  • Will Nio Recover in 2022?

    For electric vehicle (EV) investors, China is an attractive market. Of these, China alone is expected to account for around 2.9 million units. As a leading market for EVs, China obviously attracts top global players.

  • 3 Best Stocks We Bought for 2022

    With many growth stocks getting hit with one final sell-off in the final weeks of 2021, deals now abound. Thus, three Fool.com contributors made some stock purchases  headed into the new year. Nicholas Rossolillo (Marvell Technology Group): Not to be confused with Disney's (NYSE: DIS) superhero franchise with a similar name (Marvel, not Mar-VELL), this suddenly emergent semiconductor designer is popping on all sorts of Wall Street analysts' radar as of late.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2022

    2021 has been a volatile year for growth stocks, with many seeing stock price pullbacks that were not necessarily a result of how well or poorly the businesses were performing. As we head into a new year, there are three companies that took a stock price hit in 2021 but are poised for a bull run. Let's dig in and see why these three growth stocks should be on your radar.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Here's an Unstoppable Metaverse Stock That Could Double in 2022

    Metaverse mania is sweeping the land. OK, that might be something of a stretch. But it's definitely true that investors' interest in the metaverse has soared in recent months. You can probably thank Mark Zuckerberg.