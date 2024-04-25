Mining giant BHP proposes buyout of Anglo American

The merger would be one of the largest in the mining industry for years [Getty Images]

UK-based mining giant Anglo American says it has been approached by larger rival BHP about a potential multi-billion dollar takeover offer.

Anglo American told the BBC that the proposal is currently being reviewed by its board of directors but did not reveal the value of the offer.

BHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the BBC.

If the deal goes ahead it would be one of the mining industry's biggest mergers in years.

Anglo American - which operates mines in countries like Chile, South Africa, Brazil and Australia - has a stock market value of around £29bn.

Australian-based BHP is the world’s largest publicly listed mining company with a market valuation of about A$229bn ($149bn; £119.5bn).

Under the UK's merger and acquisition rules, BHP has until 22 May to make a formal offer.

The move comes a year after BHP bought copper producer Oz Minerals for A$9.6bn ($6.2bn; £5bn).