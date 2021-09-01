U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

Mining Industry Forecast to Embrace Digitalization with Spend Reaching US$9.3 Billion in 2030

·3 min read

Fundamental investment drivers are ensuring the safety of the workforce and improving productivity levels

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mining firms are starting to appreciate the benefits that digital technologies can deliver, such as having insights on changing geological conditions to ensure workforce safety and the condition of their equipment to avoid unplanned downtime. ABI Research, a global tech market advisory firm, forecasts that miners' spend on digital technologies will grow by a CAGR of 5.2% over this decade and reach US$9.3 billion in 2030.

ABI 2021 Logo
ABI 2021 Logo

"While the needs are critical, technology suppliers cannot assume that example deployments from other verticals will resonate with miners. Often individual mining plants operate autonomously with relevant references from other mines a key investment criteria. Suppliers will need to be patient and support partners to build their credibility in the vertical," explains Michael Larner, Principal Analyst, Industrial & Manufacturing at ABI Research.

Fortunately for suppliers, some of the largest mining firms realize the benefits that digital technologies provide. Rio Tinto, for example, has been a keen advocate of automation and has been running a fleet of autonomous trucks since 2008, and more recently, a fleet of autonomous trains. Miners' key investments will be in 4G/5G networks to underpin data collection projects to map sites or utilize drones to collect images of the entire site. Data analytics software from suppliers such as IntelliSense.io, Seeq, and Senseye will help miners avoid unplanned downtime. Suppliers such as Strayos help miners anticipate the impact of blasts in open-cast mines, which is forecast to fuel spend on data analytics to increase by CAGR 8.9% and be worth US$1.4 billion in 2030.

"The saying 'Where There's Muck There's Brass' applies for technology firms targeting this vertical. Miners need to clean, sort, and mill the materials that come out of the earth to deliver high-quality minerals. Solutions that can optimize the processes, both in terms of efficiency and increased yield, will be looked upon favorably," Larner concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Digital Transformation and the Mining Industry application analysis report. This report is part of the company's Industrial and Manufacturing research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present in-depth analysis on key market trends and factors for a specific application, which could focus on an individual market or geography.

About ABI Research
ABI Research provides actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today. ABI Research's global team of analysts publish groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms, empowering our clients to stay ahead of their markets and their competitors.

ABI Research提供开创性的研究和战略指导，帮助客户了解日新月异的技术。 自1990年以来，我们已与全球数百个领先的技术品牌，尖端公司，具有远见的政府机构以及创新的贸易团体建立了合作关系。 我们帮助客户创造真实的业务成果。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471031/ABI_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ABI Research

