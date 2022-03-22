U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.50
    -14.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,375.00
    -61.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,307.00
    -63.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.90
    -5.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.85
    +2.73 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.80
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.37
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3144
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.9110
    +0.4430 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,664.43
    +394.34 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.19
    +23.15 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,265.50
    +438.07 (+1.63%)
     

Mining technology startup Plotlogic Announces $18M Series A

·3 min read

Plotlogic's first commercial product combines LiDAR, hyperspectral imaging technology and advanced machine learning algorithms to produce real time ore characterization and enhance environmental performance.

BRISBANE, Australia, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep-tech mining startup Plotlogic, whose mission is to improve mining to make it more sustainable, today announced it has raised an $18 million Series A led by Innovation Endeavors. The company plans to use the capital to invest in additional research and development, bolster commercialization, and support Plotlogic's proprietary OreSense® Technology.

Plotlogic
Plotlogic

"The mining sector is hungry for solutions that improve safety, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and improve profitability. And that's exactly what Plotlogic delivers with our innovative technology," said CEO and co-founder Dr Andrew Job. "Mining is a critical industry, so we're passionate about helping make mining processes the best they can be, and we're thrilled to be supported by so many stakeholders who share our vision to make mining more sustainable."

Founded in 2018 in Brisbane, Plotlogic helps mine operators increase output and reduce waste by identifying the location and material properties of every rock in their mine. By making the mining process more precise, Plotlogic's technology also has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Innovation Endeavors Partner, Sam Smith-Eppsteiner said, "We're thrilled to partner with a team that both knows mining inside and out and is ready to revolutionize the industry with technology. By bringing a new data modality to bear, Plotlogic generates precise, real-time, and predictive ore body knowledge. Early customer relationships underscore the value of such improved understanding: optimized operations, reduced carbon emissions & waste, and increased access to minerals critical to the energy transition like nickel, copper and manganese. We're keen to see Andrew and the team scale their impact with this round of financing."

OreSense®, Plotlogic's first commercial product, combines LiDAR and hyperspectral imaging technology with advanced machine learning algorithms to deliver highly accurate ore characterization in real time. Many of the world's top mining companies—including BHP, Anglo American and Glencore—use OreSense® to make better decisions, improve ore recovery, reduce dilution, and enhance environmental and social governance performance.

More Images: https://docsend.com/view/s/4hhetntjij3rrfkq

ABOUT PLOTLOGIC
Plotlogic is a global technology company that enables mine operators to precisely understand the location and material properties of every rock in their mine, in real-time. Founded in 2018 by Mining executive, Dr Andrew Job while he was completing his PhD at the University of Queensland. Andrew combined his research with his extensive experience to develop a solution for autonomous material characterisation in mining. OreSense®, Plotlogic's first commercial product, combines LiDAR and hyperspectral imaging technology with advanced machine learning algorithms to deliver highly accurate ore characterisation. Plotlogic's OreSense® technology has been extensively developed and tested, having helped some of the world's top mining companies make better decisions, improve ore recovery, reduce dilution and enhance environmental and social governance performance.

CONTACT
Chelsea Allison
CMAND for Plotlogic

Chelsea@cmand.co
312.775.2856

Plotlogic CEO, Andrew Job
Plotlogic CEO, Andrew Job
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mining-technology-startup-plotlogic-announces-18m-series-a-301507239.html

SOURCE Plotlogic

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets about ambitious ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subamanian joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Tesla as the company's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about 'Master Plan Part 3'.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Big Tech Firms Are Axing Thousands of Workers

    The companies are conducting large-scale layoffs this year as they deal with an economic slowdown and Beijing’s regulatory pressure.

  • USD/CAD Moves Below 1.2590 As WTI Oil Tests The $110 Level

    USD/CAD managed to get back below 1.2600 and is testing the support level at 1.2590.

  • A Tax on Oil Profits That Would Be ‘Efficient and Progressive:' Analysis

    Even though gasoline prices have come down slightly in the last few days, they remain quite high by historical standards and Democrats headed into what could be a tough election this fall are looking for ways to ease the pain at the pump. As we told you last week, one of the options Democrats are discussing is a special tax on windfall profits earned by the major oil firms, with the revenues being used to provide refunds to low- and middle-income consumers. But economist Thornton Matheson of the

  • South Korea's Posco to invest $4 billion in lithium project in Argentina

    South Korean steelmaker Posco said on Monday it will invest $4 billion in a new lithium mining project in Argentina, as the company seeks to tap into soaring demand for the key rechargeable battery metal. The announcement came right after the company met with local government officials. The funds will be invested in a project at a salt flat called Salar de Hombre Muerto, located in the border between the northern Salta and Catamarca provinces.

  • U.S. company devises method to use coal waste to power crypto

    Stronghold Digital Mining uses waste left behind by decades-old coal power plants to generate electricity that powers hundreds of supercomputers working to mine bitcoin. "The bitcoin mining network itself is the largest decentralized computer network in the world, and it's power hungry, so co-locating bitcoin mining and a power plant makes a lot of sense," said Greg Beard, chief executive officer of Stronghold. Coal ash, the byproduct left over from burning coal to produce electricity, can leach into groundwater and pollute waterways, and contains heavy metals considered to be carcinogens.

  • Many companies are enriching their retirement benefits

    Workers may be in for a treat – some companies plan to boost their retirement benefits in the next few years, as they look to hire and retain talent, according to a new survey. U.S. employers are improving their defined-contribution plans, such as the 401(k) plan, according to a Willis Towers Watson survey of 363 companies that together employ more than eight million people across numerous industries. The survey results come as employers are grappling with a tight employment market and struggling to hire people.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Electric vehicles: Cadillac kicks of Lyriq production in Tennessee

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details productions on the Cadillac Lyriq EV beginning in the vehicle manufacturer's Tennessee plants, General Motors' summer delivery date, the production figures GM is expecting, and GM's stake in Cruise Automations.

  • Colorado has hundreds of oil wells permitted as public support for drilling rebounds

    Nearly 200 wells have been approved to be drilled since Colorado tightened oil and gas rules, and hundreds more already had permits.

  • Oil Rallies as EU Debates Possible Ban on Russian Crude Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged for a fourth day, heading for the best run in a month, on signs the European Union may be edging closer to a ban on Russian crude imports to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Updat

  • Oil Surges On Growing Supply Fears as EU Considers Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day as the war in Ukraine neared the one-month mark without a conclusion in sight, exacerbating supply concerns over the loss of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposit

  • Clueless Bear Picks The Wrong Fight With The Wrong Pigs On The Wrong Day

    This is not the ending the bear had in mind.

  • FedEx Earns No. 16 Spot on the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies List

    FedEx Remains the Highest Ranked Delivery Company on the Overall List