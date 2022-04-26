Mining Waste Management Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with Ausenco Ltd. & Golder Associates Corp| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mining Waste Management Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Mining Waste Management Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Ausenco Ltd., EnviroServ Waste Management (PTY) Ltd., Golder Associates Corp., Hatch Ltd., John Wood Group Plc, Ramboll Group AS, SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group, Teck Resources Ltd., Tetra Tech Inc., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Type (waste rock and tailing)

Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

The Mining Waste Management Market size is expected to increase by 12.96 billion tons from 2019 to 2024, at an accelerated CAGR of 3% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Australia and China are the key markets for mining waste management in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and North American regions. The rising demand for minerals and metals will facilitate the mining waste management market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Mining Waste Management Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Golder Associates Corp. - The company offers integrated environmental and engineering services for mining waste management.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Mining Waste Management Market Driver:

The key factor driving growth in the mining waste management market is the increasing demand for precious metals and minerals. The demand for various precious materials such as platinum, diamond, gold, and silver has increased significantly across the world. The rapid increase in disposable income across the world is expected to raise the demand for precious materials in the growing urban population. The demand for precious metals is expected to originate mainly from rapidly growing economies, such as China and India, owing to the exponential growth of the middle-class population. The number of construction projects is rising significantly worldwide due to economic growth and rapid urbanization. This, in turn, is leading to the demand for various construction materials such as gravel, smaller stones, steel, and iron. Therefore, the growing demand for various precious materials and minerals is increasing the demand for mining activities, which, in turn, is boosting the growth of the global mining waste management market.

Story continues

Mining Waste Management Market Trend:

The evolution of waste management techniques to suit low-grade ores is a mining waste management market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The global mining waste management market is driven by the volume of waste generated at mining sites. The amount of waste generated at a mine site is directly proportional to the quality of ore grades. A striking trend has surfaced in the recent past that marks the shift of mining operations toward low-grade ores. The evolution of mining procedures over the last decade indicates that ore grades of the majority of mineral commodities are on a decline. The use of advanced water recycling technologies can reduce water use and wastewater discharge. The high requirement for advanced and energy-efficient technologies to reduce the operating cost of waste treatment is expected to drive the adoption of membrane separation, sulfide treatment, and metal recovery systems. The need for technological and process advances will fuel the growth of the global mining waste management market.

Mining Waste Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% Market growth 2020-2024 12.96 bn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.99 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries Australia, China, US, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ausenco Ltd., EnviroServ Waste Management (PTY) Ltd., Golder Associates Corp., Hatch Ltd., John Wood Group Plc, Ramboll Group AS, SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group, Teck Resources Ltd., Tetra Tech Inc., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Waste rock - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tailing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type volume chart

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ausenco Ltd.

EnviroServ Waste Management (PTY) Ltd.

Golder Associates Corp.

Hatch Ltd.

John Wood Group Plc

Ramboll Group AS

SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT Group

Teck Resources Ltd.

Tetra Tech Inc.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

