Is MINISO Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:MNSO) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 55% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MINISO Group Holding's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MINISO Group Holding is:

22% = CN¥1.8b ÷ CN¥8.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.22 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

MINISO Group Holding's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

To start with, MINISO Group Holding's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to MINISO Group Holding's exceptional 71% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared MINISO Group Holding's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 13%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is MNSO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MNSO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is MINISO Group Holding Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 53% (implying that it keeps only 47% of profits) for MINISO Group Holding suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

While MINISO Group Holding has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 43% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, MINISO Group Holding's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 25% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with MINISO Group Holding's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

