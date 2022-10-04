U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

MINISO Opens its 2000th Store Outside of China, Bringing Quality, Affordable, Design-led Products to Lyon, France

·3 min read

PARIS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 1st, 2022, Chinese lifestyle retailer MINISO (NYSE: MNSO, HKEX: 9896) launched its 2000th store outside of China, bringing its signature fun, affordable, designed-led lifestyle products to Lyon, France. Marking the latest step in the brand's global expansion since 2015, the new store is the brand's eighteenth in France overall, in its fifth city.

MINISO goodie bag for the grand opening day
MINISO goodie bag for the grand opening day

The store, strategically located in the Saint Genis 2 shopping centre which attracts six million visitors annually, spans 200m2 and is wheelchair accessible, with shelves spaced 1.4m apart for easy navigation. The store's layout is divided into MINISO's licensed theme collections, such as We Bare Bears, Disney, Minions and Toy Story, allowing shoppers to discover old favourites and new collections all in one exciting and engaging visit.

the interior of the new MINISO store
the interior of the new MINISO store

One day prior to opening, renowned musician, actor and MINISO co-founder, Ariel Wizman, made an appearance at the store. The opening day itself was enthusiastically received, with the first 100 customers collecting goodie bags and MINISO-branded cupcakes as a token of appreciation. In attendance at the opening ceremony were Jonathan Siboni, founder of Luxurynsight and co-founder of MINISO France, and MINISO France CEO, Nicolas Rey.

"We brought MINISO to France in 2020 and the brand has been very well-received by French consumers ever since, so we're delighted that our Lyon store marks the milestone 2000th store outside of China", said Rey. "Our partners at Chinese MINISO headquarters have been brilliant to work with during this entire journey, providing fantastic support and resources in designing and developing products localised to European markets".

MINISO opened its first French store in Paris in October 2020. Two years on, the retailer now has stores in five cities: Paris; Lille; Nantes; Calais; and Lyon. By the end of 2022, the brand expects to expand its French network to a total of twenty outlets nationwide. At MINISO France, plush toys are the best sellers both in-store and online. Toys, gifts and stationery have also been top contributors to sales in recent years.

"It's been a great pleasure for us to be able to work with our exceptional franchisees in France," said Vincent Huang, VP of International Operations at MINISO. "We're determined to continue expanding our franchise business model and strengthening ties with partners across the world, making MINISO successful as both a local and global retailer".

Founded in 2013 by Chinese businessman, Mr Jack Ye, MINISO has quickly grown to have approximately 5,200 stores globally as of June 30th, 2022. In Europe, the brand is currently present in around 200 locations. While China remains the brand's biggest market, the 2000th overseas store is a landmark in the brand's global development.

For more information, please visit https://www.miniso.fr, or contact franchise@miniso.fr for details of business cooperation with MINISO in France.

About MINISO

Global value retailer MINISO (NYSE: MNSO, HKEX: 9896) offers high quality household goods, cosmetics, food, and toys at affordable prices. Since its 2013 debut, as of June 30, 2022, MINISO has rapidly expanded to approximately 5,200 retail outlets worldwide. Sleekly designed and packed with the latest must-haves, MINISO retail outlets make it possible for everyone to have a little fun all the time by enjoying life's little surprises.

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miniso-opens-its-2000th-store-outside-of-china-bringing-quality-affordable-design-led-products-to-lyon-france-301640661.html

SOURCE MINISO

