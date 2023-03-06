MINISO ramps up UK openings with 18th shop and more

LONDON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO, the fun-inspired lifestyle shops where 70 percent of products (SKUs) cost under £10, accelerates its expansion with at least ten new stores nationwide in 2023. The next is Wandsworth London on 10 March, which will be the 18th UK store since launching in 2019. Grand openings reflect MINISO's exuberant brand personality. New and established stores such as Manchester and Cardiff attract regular clientele looking for everyday items and gifts that are simpler, smarter and with a modern design-led style.

MINISO is listed on the NYSE and HKEX. Its UK master franchisor and franchisee business is bucking consumer trends and is acknowledged as a trailblazer by its international founders who have built MINISO globally, with 5,300 stores in 105 countries. MINISO has a vast offering of household gadgets, toys, including plushies, to games, personal accessories such as water bottles and tech, travel, leisure and fitness essentials, cosmetics through to snacks - all at affordable prices. Original, designs from MINISO concept teams transform familiar items into desirable treats and gifts.

Popular lines include:

Plushies (soft toys) – 1 is bought every 4 minutes.

Stylish lunch and bento boxes reflect a trend to prepare lunch at home to eat 'al desko'.

Sanrio (My Melody, Cinnamoroll etc) has been the fastest selling brand from the licensed products sector so far this year.

Selected products are also available online.

Saad Usman COO of MINISO in the UK adds, "Everyone wants a bit of fun and joy in their lives, and MINISO is focused on our light-hearted mission of bringing this to all generations. We offer well-designed, affordable, enjoyable, gifts and gadgets, which you can see for yourself in-store."

The first MINISO store in the UK opened in Ealing London in 2019, and others are Westfield London White City (flagship), Brent Cross, Ealing, Lewisham – and Basingstoke, Birmingham, Brighton, Cambridge, Cardiff, Gateshead, Harrow, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Oxford, Reading, Solihull.

Wandsworth, Southside Centre, London, opens in March.

www.minisoshop.co.uk

Instagram: @miniso_uk

The average annual turnover of an established MINISO store in the UK is £800,000.

MINISO was founded by CEO Ye Guofo in 2013 and operates in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Spain, UAE, India, and Mexico.

Writers are welcome to request a UK store show around.

