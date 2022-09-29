U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,631.04
    -88.00 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,158.77
    -524.97 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,696.51
    -355.12 (-3.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,662.40
    -52.84 (-3.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.45
    -0.70 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.80
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    -0.14 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9802
    +0.0063 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1073
    +0.0187 (+1.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3900
    +0.2680 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,397.11
    -147.01 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.58
    -2.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Minister Alghabra concludes his participation in the 41st ICAO Assembly

·4 min read

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada is playing a leadership role as delegates from around the world come together to secure the highest possible standards for global aviation, and make air transportation cleaner, safer, and more secure.

This week, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, took part in the 41st Session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly, which runs from September 27 to October 7, 2022, at ICAO headquarters in Montréal.

Minister Alghabra participated in several events throughout the week to demonstrate Canada's deep commitment to ICAO and the many important issues being discussed at the Assembly:

  • Minister Alghabra participated in the third meeting of the International Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition (IACAC), which aims to advance ambitious actions to reduce aviation emissions. He delivered closing remarks emphasizing the importance of working together to address this global problem and expressed his hope that a unified voice at the Assembly would help achieve climate change goals.

  • Minister Alghabra led a Roundtable on Air Sector Recovery, which brought together ministers from the Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the European Commissioner for Transport, and senior officials from Germany and the United States to discuss the critical issues of airport congestion and the recovery of the global air sector.

  • Minister Alghabra delivered a national statement to the ICAO Assembly and reiterated Canada's support for a rules-based international air transport system, including advocating for improvements to ICAO's air accident investigation protocols, and well as advancing the Safer Skies Initiative to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft in or near conflict zones. The Minister also restated the commitment of the Government of Canada and G7 leaders to provide the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to defend itself, and to choose its own future.

Minister Alghabra also met with several partners, including:

  • International counterparts from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Singapore, Qatar, the Maldives, the Czech Republic, the European Commission, and Morocco to discuss international cooperation in transportation; and

  • Yuliya Kovaliv, Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, and Marc Brazeau, CEO, Railway Association of Canada, to identify areas to provide collaborative rail assistance to Ukraine.

While in Montréal, Minister Alghabra announced the release of Canada's Aviation Climate Action Plan (2022-2030). The action plan presents a vision of net zero emissions by 2050 for the Canadian aviation sector and sets a goal of 10% for the use of sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.

Minister Alghabra also announced at ICAO that the Government of Canada, the Railway Association of Canada, the Canadian Pacific Railway, and the Canadian National Railway Company established a working group to support the reconstruction of Ukrainian transportation infrastructure and the resiliency of Ukraine's rail infrastructure.

Quote

"A multilateral, rules-based order is critical for global aviation, and Canada believes in ICAO's key role to support this. As the proud Host State, Canada works hard to ensure ICAO thrives in Montréal and, as a leading contributor, we will continue to work with member states to create a more prosperous, greener, and safer civil aviation system. We must work together to achieve ICAO's goals."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra,
Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

  • ICAO is a United Nations (UN) specialized agency that works with its 193 Member States to set and audit safety, security, emissions, navigation, and facilitation standards to shape and improve international air operations.

  • As Host Country, Canada works to provide the necessary support to ICAO and its diplomatic community. In doing so, Canada works closely with the City of Montréal, the Province of Québec and the Secretariat of ICAO to ensure the organization continues to thrive in Montréal.

  • The ICAO Assembly is the Organization's sovereign body. It meets at least once every three years in Montréal and is convened by ICAO's governing body, the Council. The Assembly establishes ICAO's priorities for the upcoming three years.

Related Links

International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly 41st Session

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through RSS, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Flickr to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/29/c2621.html

Recommended Stories

  • House Democrats have officially drafted a bill that bans politicians, judges, their spouses and children from trading stocks — but here's what they're still allowed to own and do

    Is this enough to stop conflicts of interest? To a certain extent.

  • Justice Alito Pushes Back after Kagan Questions Supreme Court’s Legitimacy

    Supreme Court justices have taken to publicly bickering over whether recent conservative majority decisions have undermined the credibility and reputation of the institution.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed Officials Reinforce Rate-Hike Calls, Say Markets Got Message

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials reiterated Thursday that they will keep raising interest rates to restrain high inflation, and that markets are now understanding the message. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneVolatility Grips Stocks as Fed Remains Hawkish: Markets WrapThe UK’s Crisis of Confidence

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia to Annex Regions in Plan Condemned by UN

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia plans to sign treaties Friday to absorb four occupied regions of Ukraine after annexation votes condemned by the United Nations as illegal. President Vladimir Putin also plans to address legislators on Friday, his spokesman said. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneVolatility Grips Stock

  • Ukraine advance on Russian outpost challenges Putin’s grip on Donbas

    Ukrainian troops are moving to capture the Russian-held eastern town of Lyman, threatening a new setback for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's campaign in the Donbas as he prepares to declare the region part of Russia. The capture of the town in the north of Donetsk region could pave the way for Ukraine to make inroads into the adjacent Luhansk province, foiling Putin's goal of seizing all of the industrial Donbas region declared after his forces failed to subdue the entire country in February, military analysts said. The regions are among four chunks of eastern and southern Ukrainian territory that Putin is expected on Friday to declare Russian-annexed land after what Kyiv and Western countries say were bogus referendums staged at gunpoint.

  • Inflation: There's still 'time for the Fed to change course,' strategist says

    Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss central bank policy, bond yields, and the Bank of England's recent course of action.

  • What happened to the markets in the 60 minutes Liz Truss was on radio?

    How investors reacted the prime minister's comments on the airwaves.

  • Russian troops massing military equipment from near and far to Ukraine’s borders, says CIT

    Russia is bringing military equipment from all over the country to the borders of Ukraine, in preparation for its newly mobilized conscripts, Conflict Intelligence Team analyst Kyrylo Mykhailov told the U.S.-funded Current Time TV on Sept. 28.

  • Fed to take rates higher than previously expected; more pain ahead

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago and the risks are skewed towards an even higher terminal rate, according to economists polled by Reuters. That change in expectations came after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting and foresaw going higher than it had previously thought to tame inflation, which is running over four times above target. Since then, already battered global stocks went much deeper into bear market territory - a decline of 20% or more - on fears of recession and most currencies weakened further against the multi-decade high dollar.

  • Here's Why We're Going Defensive

    Here's why we chose Lockheed over others in the defense space. U.S. defense spending has spurred investor enthusiasm for defense stocks and helped Lockheed consistently increase its dividend. The reason, which we can see in the above chart is the U.S. government budget, especially military spending, tends to remain stable.

  • Analysis-U.S. has no appetite to intervene on behalf of falling pound, yen

    The financial turmoil emanating from Britain and Japan is not yet enough to prompt the U.S. Treasury to intervene to buoy the battered pound or yen, with officials expressing no urgency to act, a stance foreign exchange market experts say is likely to hold unless much wider market disruptions develop. The Treasury so far has voiced little concern that market volatility will meet that threshold, with the damage largely limited to pound- and yen-denominated assets, which in the United Kingdom's case prompted the Bank of England on Wednesday to buy long-dated UK debt. Federal Reserve officials also appear nonplussed at this time, with Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Thursday saying she sees nothing in U.S. market functioning that would derail the U.S. central bank's efforts to contain inflation through stiff interest rate increases.

  • Germany attacks UK economic plan as it unveils €200bn energy support

    Pension funds crisis forces £65bn bailout by Bank How chaos in pension funds forced Bailey to step in FTSE 100 and pound tumble 1pc Ben Wright: Trussonomics is in danger of damaging - not boosting - growth Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Trump Might Be Shielded From Defamation Suit, Appeals Court Rules

    A federal appeals court said a federal law shielding U.S. government employees from tort claims could potentially protect former President Donald Trump from a defamation lawsuit brought by a New York writer.

  • OPEC+ Discusses Cutting Oil Output at Next Week’s Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneNasdaq 100 Hits Session Low as Gloom Grips Stocks: Markets WrapThe UK’s Crisis of Confidence Was Years in the MakingOPEC+ has begun discussions about lowering oil output w

  • A U.K. recession is now 'inevitable' and the only question is its 'depth and duration,' top economist Mohamed El-Erian says

    “Yes, [a recession] is now inevitable. The question is depth and duration,” Mohamed El-Erian told Fortune, arguing the U.K.'s inconsistent fiscal and monetary policies are a mistake.

  • Here's Why Nanox Stock Soared on Wednesday

    Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly called Nanox, soared on Wednesday after it revealed it's taken the next step toward commercializing its flagship medical device. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Nanox stock was up 21%. Nanox had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, promising to disrupt the X-ray industry with its digital-3D imaging machines that will be cheaper for doctors to use.

  • Indian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian companies are still buying Russian oil using dollars after Dubai's Mashreq Bank declined to handle payments from at least two refiners in Emirati Dirhams as requested by the supplier, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Russia has been hit by sanctions from the United States and allies following its invasion of Ukraine, and Moscow has requested some buyers of its commodities pay using roubles or other currencies than the dollar and euro which its contracts are typically priced in. Traders supplying Russian oil in July had asked at least two Indian companies to settle in dirham.

  • Rouble hits over 2-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks stutter

    The Russian rouble surged to a more than two-month high against the dollar on Thursday, while geopolitical headwinds halted a tentative recovery on stock markets as President Vladimir Putin prepared to annex four Ukrainian territories. Putin will on Friday begin formally annexing 15% of Ukrainian territory, presiding at a ceremony in the Kremlin to declare the regions part of Russia following referendums that Ukraine and the West have rejected as illegitimate. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov again mentioned that the government would prefer a weaker rouble, as he announced on Wednesday a new cut-off price for Russia's budget rule that diverts excess oil revenues into its wealth fund of $62-63 per barrel.

  • Scale of UK's market slide spells out home truths

    This week's plunge in UK financial assets accelerated a longer historic decline signalling a loss of confidence among international investors that Britain may find hard to restore. Markets have been in turmoil since finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng outlined a new economic agenda last Friday. The pound fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar just above $1.03 on Monday and British government bonds have endured some of their worst losses since modern records began.