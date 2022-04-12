U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.40
    +38.87 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,545.61
    +237.53 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,583.57
    +171.61 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.49
    +38.17 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.21
    +6.92 (+7.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.10
    +29.90 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.82
    +0.83 (+3.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7000
    -0.0800 (-2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2000
    -0.1850 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,310.72
    -530.52 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.18
    +17.68 (+1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Minister Alghabra highlights tax cuts for small businesses in Budget 2022

·5 min read

CAMBRIDGE, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Through Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable, the Government of Canada is making targeted and responsible investments to create good jobs, grow our economy, and build a Canada where nobody gets left behind.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, highlighted tax cuts for small businesses and noted how this measure will help them to grow their businesses, hire more workers, and make life more affordable.

Budget 2022 proposes to:

  • Phase out access to the small business tax rate more gradually, with access to be fully phased out when taxable capital reaches $50 million, rather than at $15 million.

  • Provide $30 million over four years, starting in 2022-23, to build upon the success of the Coordinated Accessible National Health Network, and expand it nationally to Quebec, the territories, and Indigenous communities.

  • Continue consultations to reduce credit card transaction fees in a way that benefits small businesses, protects consumers, and lowers the cost of fees for merchants.

  • Introduce amendments to the Special Import Measures Act and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal Act to strengthen Canada's trade remedy system by better ensuring unfairly traded goods are subject to duties, and increasing the participation of workers.

  • Create the Employee Ownership Trust—a new, dedicated type of trust under the Income Tax Act to support employee ownership.

The first pillar of the budget is investing in Canadians and making life more affordable. Budget 2022 housing measures will put Canada on the path to double housing construction over the next decade; help Canadians save for and buy their first home; ban foreign investment in Canadian housing; and curb unfair practices that make housing more expensive for Canadians. Budget 2022 also invests in ensuring Canadian workers have the skills they need for the good-paying jobs of today and tomorrow, and will make it easier for the skilled immigrants that our economy needs to make Canada their home. The Budget makes further significant investments in affordable child care, in our public health care system, and in advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Second, Budget 2022 invests in economic growth and innovation—the key to Canada's long-term prosperity. This includes launching a new world-leading Canada Growth Fund that will attract tens of billions of dollars in private investment in Canadian industries and Canadian jobs, and a new innovation and investment agency that will help drive productivity and growth across our economy. The budget also proposes to implement Canada's first Critical Minerals Strategy—one that will create thousands of good jobs and capitalize on a growing need for the minerals used in everything from phones to electric cars. Measures also include steps to build more resilient supply chains, and to cut taxes for Canada's growing small businesses.

The third pillar of Budget 2022 is investing in a clean economy. To help Canadians and Canadian businesses benefit from the global transition to a clean economy, Budget 2022 includes new incentives for the development of clean technologies and carbon capture, utilization, and storage. In addition to further investments to protect our land, lakes, and oceans, the government will also make it more affordable for Canadians to purchase zero-emission vehicles, build and expand a national network of zero-emission vehicle charging stations, and make new investments in clean energy.

Canada entered the pandemic with the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio of all G7 countries—an advantage that has since increased relative to other countries. Canada has seen the best jobs recovery in the G7, and as of March 2022, has recovered 115 per cent of the jobs lost at the height of the pandemic, with an unemployment rate that sits at just 5.3 per cent—the lowest rate on record since 1976. With Budget 2022, Canada will maintain this leading position, and maintain its fiscally responsible approach to economic growth and to building an economy that works for everyone. Crucially, it upholds the government's fiscal anchor—a declining debt-to-GDP ratio and the unwinding of COVID-19-related deficits, which will ensure that Canada's finances remain sustainable in the long-term.

Quotes

"Budget 2022 is about growing our economy, creating good jobs, and building a Canada where nobody gets left behind. Our plan is responsible and considered, and it is going to mean more homes and good-paying jobs for Canadians; cleaner air and cleaner water for our children; and a stronger and more resilient economy for years to come."

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"The investments we are proposing in Budget 2022 address the barriers that are preventing small businesses from growing. Our goal is to help small and medium-sized business owners and entrepreneurs thrive so they can keep driving our economy."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

  • Further significant measures in Budget 2022 include:

Related Products

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c7955.html

Recommended Stories

  • Air Force budget signals work ahead for Boeing's Puget Sound-area factories

    The U.S. Air Force's $194 billion budget request to Congress for fiscal 2023 delivered surprises big and small to Chicago-based Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) and its Puget Sound-area production lines. The surprises included continued commitment to the Everett-built KC-46 tanker, said J.J. Gertler, director of defense analysis agency Defense Concepts Organization. Boeing has so far racked up more than $5 billion in cost overruns on the troubled program.

  • U.S. Inflation Quickens to 8.5%, Ratcheting Up Pressure on Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer prices rose in March by the most since late 1981, underscoring the painfully high cost of living and reinforcing pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates even more aggressively.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinU.S. Inflation Q

  • GOP Pollster: Republican Leaders Are Mocking 'Child' Trump Behind His Back

    Trump "isn’t the same man he was a year ago," Frank Luntz told The Daily Beast.

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia threatens legal action if forced into sovereign debt default

    Russia faces its first external sovereign default in more than a century after it made arrangements to make an international bond repayment in roubles last week, even though the payment was due in U.S. dollars. It had been due on April 4 to make a payment of $649 million to holders of two of its sovereign bonds, but the U.S. Treasury blocked the transfer, preventing Russia from using any of its frozen foreign currency reserves to service its debt.

  • Russia Airs Its Ultimate ‘Revenge Plan’ for America

    Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty ImagesAs Russia’s war of aggression continues to ravage its neighbor, the Kremlin’s propaganda apparatus has been more blatant than ever in outlining the country’s goals for its biggest nemesis: the U.S.Last week, American intelligence officials reportedly assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in U.S. elections. Though AP reported that “it is not

  • U.S. Car Sales Are in a Recession. Why One Analyst Is Bullish on GM and Ford Stock.

    There isn't much downside left in auto volumes, says Wells Fargo automotive analyst Colin Langan, who rates GM and Ford at Buy.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rebound as investors weigh fresh inflation data

    U.S. stocks rose Tuesday, clawing back from a sell-off that started the week as investors assessed fresh inflation data out of Washington that showed prices in March further accelerated to a new 40-year high.

  • Larry Fink is only half-right about globalization’s end. A new era of world trade is here and it will create U.S. jobs

    When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war against Ukraine, most observers predicted the conflict would end quickly with a Russian flag flying over Kyiv. Just as projections about the conflict have been exaggerated, so too are those forecasting the demise of globalization as an after-effect. In his annual letter to shareholders, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink declared the invasion, “put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades.”

  • Fed to raise rates aggressively in coming months, say economists

    The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver two back-to-back half-point interest rate hikes in May and June to tackle runaway inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the probability of a recession next year is 40%. With the unemployment rate near a record low, inflation the highest in four decades and a surge in global commodity prices set to persist, most analysts say the Fed needs to move quickly to keep price pressures under control. The latest April 4-8 Reuters poll of more than 100 economists forecast two half-point rate rises this year, the first such move since 1994, taking the federal funds rate to 1.25%-1.50% by the June meeting.

  • Ukraine Update: Putin Calls Talks With Kyiv ‘at a Dead End’

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said peace talks with Ukraine are stalled and vowed to continue his “military operation” there even as he called the conflict “a tragedy.”Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinU.S. Inflation Quickens to 8.5%, Ratcheting Up Pres

  • OPEC tells EU it's not possible to replace potential Russian oil supply loss

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC told the European Union on Monday that current and future sanctions on Russia could create one of the worst ever oil supply shocks and it would be impossible to replace those volumes, and signalled it would not pump more. European Union officials held talks in Vienna with representatives of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries amid calls for the group to increase output and as the EU considers potential sanctions on Russian oil. "We could potentially see the loss of more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and other liquids exports, resulting from current and future sanctions or other voluntary actions," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.

  • Russia Threatens to Block Google

    The ongoing invasion of Ukraine has continued creating tussles between American tech companies and Russia's ruling elite, as the country attempts to control messaging around the war by blocking tools that allow outside information. The unprovoked decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine almost two months ago has continued to have ripple effects throughout the global economy. While the war itself is facing increasing condemnation from world powers as evidence of atrocities mount, news within Russia itself has been tightly controlled, and people seen as "provocateurs" are being turned in by their neighbors when they openly express anti-war sentiments.

  • 10-year Treasury yield slips to around 2.7% even as U.S. inflation jumps

    Treasury yields were mostly lower Tuesday morning despite data showing that U.S. inflation leaped to 8.5% in March.

  • Mexican truckers block key U.S. border crossings in protest of Texas governor's inspection mandate

    Mexican truckers block key U.S. border crossings in protest of Texas governor's inspection mandate

  • Inflation, gas prices drive Biden approval ratings down to new low

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details ongoing inflation concerns and fluctuating gas prices affecting President Biden's approval rating.

  • Ocugen's study of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin put on hold in wake of WHO inspection of Bharat

    Ocugen said the action is tied to statements made by the World Health Organization following its inspection of Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility.

  • Biden Allows Sale of Higher-Ethanol Gas in Bid to Tame Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will allow expanded sales of higher-ethanol gasoline this summer in an effort to lower fuel prices and counter the political blowback from them.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinU.S. Inflation Quickens to 8.5%, Ratcheting Up Pressure on

  • Sri Lanka Default Looms as Debt Payments Halted to Save Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka warned of an unprecedented default and halted payments on foreign debt, an extraordinary step taken to preserve its dwindling dollar stockpile for essential food and fuel imports. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinU.S. Inflation Quickens to 8.5%,