Minister Alghabra and Minister Joly look ahead to 41st ICAO Assembly

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada is playing a leadership role as delegates from around the world come together to secure the highest possible standards in global aviation, and make air transportation more clean, safe, and secure.

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will join over 2,500 delegates from Member States and representatives from international organizations at the 41st Session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly, which runs from September 27 to October 7, 2022.

At this event, hosted at ICAO headquarters in Montréal, Minister Alghabra and Minister Joly will participate in several events aimed to advance important issues and priorities for Canada, including:

the continued recovery of the air sector;

upholding a rules-based international air transport system;

taking action to ensure that tragic events, such as the downing of flights PS752 and MH17 are not repeated, including by advocating for improvements to ICAO's air accident investigation protocols, and advancing the Safer Skies Initiative; and

moving towards reducing pollution in the air sector.

While in Montréal, Minister Alghabra will also meet with his counterparts from several countries to discuss ways to enhance international cooperation in transportation.

"As the aviation industry continues to recover, I am pleased to attend the ICAO Assembly with representatives from member states across the globe to discuss the challenges we continue to face in the air sector and to work on the solutions needed going forward. As host country, Canada is deeply committed to being a leading member of ICAO as we work towards implementing our ambitious agenda for the aviation industry, and to making air travel cleaner and safer for everyone."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra,

Minister of Transport

"The International Civil Aviation Organization plays a key role in supporting a multilateral, rules-based order for global aviation. This is crucial due to the very nature of aviation. Aviation transcends borders, and so does this organization. Canada is proud to be host state to the ICAO, a key part of the United Nations system."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Foreign Affairs

ICAO is a United Nations (UN) specialized agency that works with its 193 Member States to set and audit safety, security, emissions, navigation, and facilitation standards to shape and improve international air operations.

As Host Country, Canada works to provide the necessary support to ICAO and its diplomatic community. In doing so, Canada works closely with the City of Montréal, the Province of Québec and the Secretariat of ICAO to ensure the organization continues to thrive in Montréal.

The ICAO Assembly is the Organization's sovereign body. It meets at least once every three years in Montréal and is convened by ICAO's governing body, the Council. The Assembly establishes ICAO's priorities for the upcoming three years.

