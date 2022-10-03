Minister announces renewed External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to engaging Canadians in the pursuit of an improved regulatory system that is transparent, efficient, consistent and competitive.

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of Treasury Board, announced the launch of the renewed External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness.

In 2018, the External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness was formed, with a 2-year term, to provide independent advice on a wide range of initiatives, ensuring that efforts seeking to improve the regulatory system are informed by involved businesses and Canadians.

Funding was announced through Budget 2021 to maintain momentum on strengthening Canada's regulatory systems, renew the External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness and continue targeted regulatory reviews.

The committee will bring together representation from business, academic, citizen and consumer interests from across the country. Its mandate, developed based on key themes highlighted by members of the committee's first term, reflects an emphasis on going beyond good regulatory practices and working towards regulatory excellence—an agile and efficient regulatory system that supports innovation, competitiveness and economic growth while achieving health, safety, security, and environmental outcomes.

The committee will provide recommendations to the Treasury Board on how the government can advance regulatory excellence and support the modernization of Canada's regulatory system. The committee will engage directly with external voices, to help the government modernize Canadian regulations, support business and grow our economy.

"The renewed External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness will help to ensure that our efforts to strengthen Canada's regulatory system continue to be informed by the diverse experiences and views of Canadians."

– The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

The first External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness was announced in the Fall Economic Statement 2018 and concluded its initial term in March 2021. The renewal of the committee was announced in Budget 2021.

External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness members are appointed by the President of the Treasury Board.

The committee is mandated to advise the Treasury Board by providing recommendations on how to promote and advance regulatory excellence and support the modernization of Canada's regulatory system. The Committee's recommendations are publicly available on its website.

