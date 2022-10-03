U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,678.43
    +92.81 (+2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,490.89
    +765.38 (+2.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,815.43
    +239.82 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.69
    +43.97 (+2.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.29
    +3.80 (+4.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.60
    +37.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    +1.71 (+8.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9831
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0151 (+1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6920
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,541.28
    +265.89 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.94
    +8.59 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Minister announces renewed External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to engaging Canadians in the pursuit of an improved regulatory system that is transparent, efficient, consistent and competitive.

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of Treasury Board, announced the launch of the renewed External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness.

In 2018, the External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness was formed, with a 2-year term, to provide independent advice on a wide range of initiatives, ensuring that efforts seeking to improve the regulatory system are informed by involved businesses and Canadians.

Funding was announced through Budget 2021 to maintain momentum on strengthening Canada's regulatory systems, renew the External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness and continue targeted regulatory reviews.

The committee will bring together representation from business, academic, citizen and consumer interests from across the country. Its mandate, developed based on key themes highlighted by members of the committee's first term, reflects an emphasis on going beyond good regulatory practices and working towards regulatory excellence—an agile and efficient regulatory system that  supports innovation, competitiveness and economic growth while achieving health, safety, security, and environmental outcomes.

The committee will provide recommendations to the Treasury Board on how the government can advance regulatory excellence and support the modernization of Canada's regulatory system. The committee will engage directly with external voices, to help the government modernize Canadian regulations, support business and grow our economy.

Quote

"The renewed External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness will help to ensure that our efforts to strengthen Canada's regulatory system continue to be informed by the diverse experiences and views of Canadians."
–     The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

  • The first External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness was announced in the Fall Economic Statement 2018 and concluded its initial term in March 2021. The renewal of the committee was announced in Budget 2021.

  • External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness members are appointed by the President of the Treasury Board.

  • The committee is mandated to advise the Treasury Board by providing recommendations on how to promote and advance regulatory excellence and support the modernization of Canada's regulatory system. The Committee's recommendations are publicly available on its website.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada
Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/03/c1486.html

Recommended Stories

  • Will New Drugs Help Bristol Myers (BMY) Combat Generic Pressure?

    Bristol Myers (BMY) expects recent drug approvals to generate an incremental stream of revenues and combat competition for its key drugs.

  • 988: Why more people are using the national suicide and crisis lifeline — and what's next

    The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has seen a 45% increase in calls, texts and chats since launching this summer. Interim executive director April Naturale explains some of the reasons for the increase, and what the lifeline hopes to accomplish next.

  • British pound trends upward amid UK officials scrapping tax rate plan

    British officials have opted to quash plans to cut taxes for the wealthy after garnering heavy backlash, sending the British pound upward.

  • Bears kicker Cairo Santos is back at Halas Hall

    After missing Sunday's game for "personal" reasons, Cairo Santos is back with the Bears heading into a Week 5 matchup vs. the Vikings.

  • Alcaraz, Nadal put Spain at 1-2 in ATP rankings for 1st time

    No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Rafael Nadal are the first countrymen to top the ATP rankings in 22 years. Alcaraz is a 19-year-old who rose to the top spot by winning the U.S. Open last month for his first Grand Slam title, becoming the youngest man ever to be No. 1. Nadal is a 36-year-old who has spent 209 weeks atop the rankings and owns a men's-record 22 major championships, including at the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June.

  • This stock market strategist says the coming recession could be the biggest ever. ‘I recommend prayer.’

    'I’m about as bearish as I’ve been since 2008,' says Hedgeye's Keith McCullough. He's steering investors to cash, gold and other defensive plays.

  • U.N. Calls On Fed, Other Central Banks to Halt Interest-Rate Increases

    The Fed’s rate increases so far this year would reduce poor countries’ economic output by $360 billion over three years, and that further policy tightening would do additional harm, a U.N. agency warns.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Says Annexed Zones’ Borders Not Yet Final

    (Bloomberg) -- As Russia’s forces lose ground to Kyiv’s counteroffensive, the Kremlin said it still hasn’t finalized the borders of two of the four regions of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin laid claim to last week. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardas

  • Social Security Funds Could Run Dry by 2035

    The Social Security Administration now says the funds Social Security uses to pay benefits will run dry by 2035, one year later than previously predicted. For most Americans those extra 12 months are cold comfort. Will Congress come to the … Continue reading → The post Social Security Funds to Run Dry by 2035? Here's How to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock Market Gains After Mixed Manufacturing Reports; War In Ukraine Escalates; Chevron And Exxon Lead Gains

    The stock market gained as the Ukraine war continued to escalate and OPEC+ considered production cuts.

  • A data-sharing agreement between the US and UK is now in effect

    The countries say the pact will help combat serious crimes, but privacy advocates have raised concerns.

  • Vodafone merger talks with Chinese-owned rival trigger alarm over undersea cables

    Vodafone is preparing the biggest test yet of takeover laws meant to protect national security with plans to merge its British operation - including its sensitive undersea cables - with a Chinese-owned rival.

  • Half of mobilised men in Russian region sent home, commissar fired - governor

    Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens over the way the draft has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to clearly ineligible men. "In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices," Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East, said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app. Degtyarev said the removal of the commissar, Yuri Laiko, would not affect the mobilisation plan set by Putin.

  • Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks kicked off the week with big gains after suffering their worst September in two decades as Treasury yields halted a seemingly endless surge, with weak US manufacturing data soothing concern the Federal Reserve will overtighten monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June a

  • U.S. manufacturing nearly brakes; price pressures abating

    U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted amid aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve to cool demand and tame inflation. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also showed a measure of manufacturing employment contracted last month for the fourth time this year. ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee chair Timothy Fiore said "companies are now managing head counts through hiring freezes and attrition to lower levels, with medium- and long-term demand more uncertain."

  • There's more upside than downside for long-term investors

    Last week, stocks tumbled to their lowest level since November 2020. The S&P 500 fell 2.9% to close the week at 3,585.62. The index is now down 25.2% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Fed's Williams says central bank has more work to do to cool inflation

    Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday that while there have been nascent signs of cooling inflation, underlying price pressures remain too high, which means the U.S. central bank must press forward to get inflation under control. "Clearly, inflation is far too high, and persistently high inflation undermines the ability of our economy to perform at its full potential," Williams said in the text of a speech to be delivered before an audience in Phoenix. "Tighter monetary policy has begun to cool demand and reduce inflationary pressures, but our job is not yet done."

  • Williams Says Fed’s Inflation Job Not Yet Done, Will Take Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the US central bank still has more work to do to curb inflation, warning that the process will take time.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for Cryp

  • Russia's war machine faces ridicule from two Putin allies

    LONDON (Reuters) -The withdrawal of Russian forces from a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine has prompted two powerful allies of President Vladimir Putin to do something rare in modern Russia: publicly ridicule the war machine's top brass. Russia's loss of the bastion of Lyman, which puts western parts of Luhansk region under threat, touched a nerve for Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the southern Russian republic of Chechnya. Kadyrov, who has been close to Putin since his father and former president of Chechnya, Akhmad, was killed in a 2004 bomb attack in Grozny that also killed a Reuters photographer, suggested that Russia should consider using a small tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine in response to the loss.

  • A Stock Investor’s Guide to Brazil’s Presidential Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian stocks have outperformed global peers this year, and some investors say more gains are likely in store as neither of the two candidates vying for the presidency in the first round of voting Sunday is expected to jeopardize the country’s fiscal accounts in the short term. Most Read from BloombergGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysIndonesia Soccer Stampede Kills 131 as Use of Tear Gas Q