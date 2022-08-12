Minister Bibeau to announce investments supporting Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices

Reuters Videos

STORY: In Mexico's North, in the state of Chihuahua, farmer Hicterio Torres Franco is struggling to keep his animals alive.There's not enough water to fill dams and already 19 of his cows have died.It's one of the worst droughts Mexico has seen in three decades."We see all these dead cows in the field because of the drought we are going through. The dam is at its lowest levels, and when the cows go there to drink water, they get stuck. These cows have become stuck, others because of drought, disease, and hunger, they are weak and unable to sustain themselves."Just 10% of Mexico's dams are now full, with many seeing levels drop below half or lower, according to official data.July was the second hottest month in Mexico since 1953, and for farming communities that don't have access to groundwater, they have struggled to keep their herds alive. In mid-July, the Mexican government declared a national emergency, and announced initiatives to prevent companies like Coca Cola and Heineken extracting so much water in the north.But the water crisis has persisted."The drought we have had for several years has been severe. There is no support from the state or the federal government, no support at all. Before, they used to support us with fodder such as corn."Locals say they need more help, including an economic fund that puts the state of emergency into practice.Jesus Gerardo, who has been fishing in the area for 15 years, has urged authorities to invest in new pipes to better store water and to move it from the dam."We, as fishermen, are struggling because there are not enough fish to feed our families. Some of our colleagues go to the city to look for work. If this situation gets more complicated, I think we will be left alone in the area."Until government support arrives, all many can do is hope for rain.