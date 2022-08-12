U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

Minister Bibeau to announce investments supporting Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices

·1 min read

GREENWICH, NS, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, will be in Greenwich, Nova Scotia to highlight federal investments to help farmers across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador adopt sustainable farming practices.

The media are invited to a 15-minute tour of Noggins Corner Farm Market after the announcement (around 11:35 am).

Date
Monday, August 15, 2022

Time
11:00 a.m. (AT)

Location
Noggins Corner Farm Market
10009 Hwy #1
Greenwich, Nova Scotia

Weather permitting, this announcement will take place outdoors adjacent to the Corn Maze at Noggins Farm. Otherwise, an indoor announcement will occur in the red and green building next to the Corn Maze. Parking is available on site. Please note that local COVID-19 health directives must be adhered to at all times.

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/12/c1821.html

