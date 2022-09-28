U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,731.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,747.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,545.75
    -10.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,721.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.72
    -0.43 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.60
    -8.40 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9697
    -0.0042 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • Vix

    30.18
    -2.42 (-7.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0812
    -0.0073 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3250
    +0.2030 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,422.74
    +288.82 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.56
    +14.78 (+3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,415.17
    +241.19 (+0.92%)
     

Minister Bibeau concludes G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, concluded a productive annual G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting, where Canada took a leadership role in advancing priorities and agricultural interests regarding global food security, resilient and sustainable agriculture and open and rules-based trade.

Throughout the meetings, Minister Bibeau took part in conversations with her counterparts on finding innovative and equitable solutions to international issues in agriculture. Minister Bibeau reiterated the Government of Canada's commitment to sustainable agriculture, advocating for research and innovation as the most reliable paths to long-term food security and to enable for more farmers worldwide to bring more product to market.

At the G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting, Minister Bibeau conducted a series of bilateral meetings with:

  • Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Host of the G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting and Indonesia's Minister of Agriculture;

  • Jewel Bronaugh, United States Deputy Secretary of Agriculture;

  • Narendra Singh Tomar, India's Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare;

  • Janusz Wojciechowski, EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development;

  • Vahit Kirişci, Turkey's Minister of Agriculture;

  • Mr. Stanlake Samkange, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships Division of the World Food Programme.

Importantly, Minister Bibeau highlighted Canada's steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who have been impacted by Russia's brutal and unjustifiable invasion since February. Likeminded countries at the G20 ministerial meeting joined the Government of Canada in condemning the Russian invasion and recognizing the need to address the challenges posed by it, including the impacts on supply chains, food prices, and food security around the world. Ministers from these countries committed to maintaining international leadership and in finding innovative solutions.

Earlier in the G20, Minister Bibeau participated in a forum on "Digital Agriculture Transformation in Accelerating Women and Youth Entrepreneurs." This forum provided an opportunity to discuss challenges and best practices to ensuring equitable access to digital tools and resources for women and youth. Minister Bibeau highlighted Canada's efforts to eliminate the digital divide in rural areas with increased investment in high-speed broadband, as well as the ongoing effort to empower youth and women to participate in the agriculture and food sector, including through Canada's Youth Agriculture Council.

The Government of Canada will continue to work within multilateral organizations like the G20 as well as with likeminded countries to support a coordinated response to global food security concerns, allowing for Canadian producers and processors to bring more of their products to the global market.

Quote

"Canada joined other G20 members in our condemnation of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, and to outline the serious consequences for the agriculture sector, food prices and food security. Research, innovation, women and youth empowerment, along with a science and rules-based trade are the keys in our objective to eradicate hunger in the world. Canada will continue to take concrete actions and engage in international dialogue through the G20 and other organizations, to help farmers feed the world sustainably."

-       The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food


Quick facts

  • Indonesia, with a population of more than 110 million, is a priority market for Canadian agriculture and agri-food exports, which reached $567 million in 2021 – doubling in just two years.

  • Indonesia is a top destination for Canadian soy, with non-durum wheat and frozen pork products making the list as top exports.

  • Indonesia has been identified as a potential market for growth in Canadian agriculture exports as a southeast Asian entryway nation to the Indo-Pacific region as whole.

  • In response to growing needs, Canada has allocated a record $615.5 million for humanitarian food and nutrition assistance this year. This includes over $480 million for the World Food Programme to support its emergency food assistance operations across the globe.

Associated Links

Follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/28/c1200.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nanox Stock Soared on Wednesday

    Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly called Nanox, soared on Wednesday after it revealed it's taken the next step toward commercializing its flagship medical device. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Nanox stock was up 21%. Nanox had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, promising to disrupt the X-ray industry with its digital-3D imaging machines that will be cheaper for doctors to use.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed to take rates higher than previously expected; more pain ahead

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago and the risks are skewed towards an even higher terminal rate, according to economists polled by Reuters. That change in expectations came after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting and foresaw going higher than it had previously thought to tame inflation, which is running over four times above target. Since then, already battered global stocks went much deeper into bear market territory - a decline of 20% or more - on fears of recession and most currencies weakened further against the multi-decade high dollar.

  • Inflation: There's still 'time for the Fed to change course,' strategist says

    Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss central bank policy, bond yields, and the Bank of England's recent course of action.

  • Summers Sees Heightened Risk of Market Breakdowns, Lauds BOE

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that heightened volatility has raised the danger of “breakdowns” in market functioning -- although that’s not yet been seen beyond the UK, and the priority for global monetary policymakers remains containing inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mo

  • A U.K. recession is now 'inevitable' and the only question is its 'depth and duration,' top economist Mohamed El-Erian says

    “Yes, [a recession] is now inevitable. The question is depth and duration,” Mohamed El-Erian told Fortune, arguing the U.K.'s inconsistent fiscal and monetary policies are a mistake.

  • The U.K. Economy Is Having a Meltdown. The Bank of England Had to Intervene.

    The spectacular fall in the British pound and U.K. government bonds over the past month was sparked by a dramatic policy decision to borrow billions to cut taxes to supercharge growth.

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • Will Inflation Cause 85% of Your Social Security Income to Be Taxed?

    Amid rampant inflation, Social Security payments are set to get a hefty boost. But that boon may come with a major consequence: a gnarly tax bill. With inflation running at 8.5% after running as high as 9.1% this year compared … Continue reading → The post Will Inflation Cause 85% of Your Social Security Income to Be Taxed? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ray Dalio says the U.K.'s policies 'suggest incompetence' and warns other governments not to make the same mistakes

    “Heed the lesson of the U.K.'s fiscal blunder,“ billionaire Ray Dalio wrote on Tuesday, warning that the U.K.'s rising debts will create issues for the country.

  • WH prepares for potential Yellen departure, Senate avoid shutdown, GM clarifies RTO policy

    Notable business headlines include the White House preparing for the possible departure of Treasury Chief Janet Yellen after midterm elections, Senate avoiding a government shutdown, and GM clarifying its return to office policy.&nbsp;

  • Last Chance for Antitrust Bill to Curb Big Tech Now Hangs on Lame Duck Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Supporters of a landmark antitrust bill gathered over beer and soft pretzels at Cafe Berlin on Capitol Hill last week to muster energy for one last push to rein in the dominance of giant technology companies.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapGermany Prepares for Unthinkable Scenarios: Energy UpdateRussia Decl

  • JPMorgan Model Says Stocks in Free Fall Mean Recession Is a Lock

    (Bloomberg) -- The US stock market is sending a crystal clear signal on its view of the economy -- a recession is all but imminent. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012That’s the verdict from a trading model created by JPMorgan Ch

  • After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas

    The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats. It was a short-term setback for the North Carolina Republicans, but they soon will get a chance to claim a bigger legal victory. Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested at the time that the justices take up the underlying legal dispute, one that could provide state legislators around the country the ability to enact election policies with less judicial oversight - a Republican goal.

  • Nancy Pelosi-Backed Stock Trading Ban Faces Uphill Battle

    Congress has just three days to vote on the 26-page 'Combatting Financial Conflicts of Interest' bill during this week's limited Congressional session.

  • El-Erian Says BOE Needs Full-Point Hike on UK’s ‘Big Gamble’

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK government’s “big gamble” in announcing unfunded tax cuts means the Bank of England now needs to raise interest rates by at least 100 basis points before its next meeting on Nov. 3, according to Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Rises More Than 2%; Treasuries Jump: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits

  • The Job Market Was Already Cooling When The Fed Panicked; Here's The Proof

    Did the Fed go overboard to try and weaken the job market and tame inflation? New Treasury data suggests job growth was already slowing.

  • Five Headaches Awaiting Italy’s Next Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Giorgia Meloni is set to become premier after her right-wing coalition won Sunday’s elections, but she will have little time to pop the prosecco.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure

  • Russias professional soldiers about those mobilised in Ukraine: "To be honest, they will all die there"

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:25 Russian professional soldiers and mercenaries who have fought at the front [in Ukraine] told the media that nothing good awaits the mobilised in Ukraine; most of them will die.

  • The U.K.’s Financial Drama Is a Test for the World

    The United Kingdom is staring into the financial abyss. After new tax cuts were announced last week, the International Monetary Fund expressed skepticism and the Bank of England warned of “material risk to U.K. financial stability.” The drama is playing out in British markets, But it’s not just the U.K. on the line.