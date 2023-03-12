U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,913.25
    +50.50 (+1.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,211.00
    +293.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,010.75
    +170.50 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.30
    +20.60 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.07
    +0.39 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.00
    +20.80 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.80
    +0.29 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0699
    +0.0112 (+1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • Vix

    24.80
    +2.19 (+9.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2100
    +0.0177 (+1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4530
    -1.7090 (-1.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,945.33
    +1,394.22 (+6.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.23 (-1.67%)
     

Minister Blair to make a funding announcement with the Search and Rescue Association of Alberta

·1 min read

BANFF, AB, March 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the King's Privy Council and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, for a funding announcement under the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF) with the Search and Rescue Association of Alberta.

He will be joined by Mr. John Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of the Search and Rescue Association of Alberta.

Following the press conference, Minister Blair and Mr. Alexander will take questions from the media.

Date
Monday, March 13, 2023

Time
1:30 p.m. MDT

Location
Cave and Basin National Historic Site
311 Cave Avenue 
Banff, Alberta

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/12/c3284.html

