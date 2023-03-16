Over $5.8 million for projects that encourage residents and visitors to explore vibrant destinations across Saskatchewan

REGINA, SK, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - There are more reasons than ever to explore Saskatchewan. From unique outdoor adventures and lively urban experiences to opportunities to learn about the history, culture and tradition of Indigenous Peoples who call Saskatchewan home; there are year-round possibilities to discover in the land of living skies.

Minister Boissonnault announces investments for tourism experiences across Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of $5,814,879 for 14 Saskatchewan tourism operators to create or enhance tourism experiences across Saskatchewan.

Today's investment will support a strong tourism sector and generate essential revenue and employment in rural, urban and Indigenous communities throughout Saskatchewan.

Quotes

"Saskatchewan is a great place to live and visit. Vibrant cities, down-to-earth communities and unique tourist destinations share the province's rich culture and natural beauty with visitors from near and far. With these investments from PrairiesCan, we are promoting tourism across Saskatchewan and supporting community vitality and economic prosperity."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"As we move past the acute phase of the pandemic, Canada's tourism sector is showing strong signs of growth. The Government of Canada's investments in tourism over the last two years focused on the survival of our visitor economy. As we move to revival and the growth of the sector, we continue to provide targeted support to Saskatchewan tourism businesses so they can keep delivering unforgettable experiences. A fully recovered and robust tourism sector is key to our government's ongoing work in building an economy that works for all Saskatchewanians and Canadians."

–The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Tourism Saskatchewan appreciates these investments in our industry. The support will help build a stronger, more resilient tourism sector and a robust visitor economy. It will assist Saskatchewan to be a more competitive destination – one that sees significant increases in business travel and large-scale events, and welcomes more visitors from across Canada and around the world."

–Jonathan Potts, CEO, Tourism Saskatchewan

"In Regina, the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic have been widely seen throughout the tourism and hospitality sector, though the impacts are still being felt by business, support from national bodies continues to be a cornerstone in recovery. Once restrictions were lifted in 2021, tourism spending has reached to $306 million in Regina. Together, moving forward with tourism being a core sector in Regina's long-term success, there is great opportunity in enhancing, and building on momentum of sector strengths. We at Tourism Regina and REAL are grateful for their support."

–Tim Reid, CEO, Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL) and Tourism Regina

"The Globe Theatre is grateful for the financial support from the Tourism Relief Fund towards the renovation of the heritage Prince Edward Building. As a destination site in Regina and part of the larger revitalization of the downtown, the newly renovated Globe Theatre will act as a driver to attract more local and domestic visitors. The new building will modernize and increase the offerings that Globe will offer to the public, drawing in new audiences to the Globe as well as to the downtown."

–Jaime Boldt, Executive Director, Globe Theatre

"Funding through the Tourism Relief Fund enabled the Saskatchewan Science Centre to host Indigenous Ingenuity, an exhibit showcasing the innovations found in Indigenous cultures and sharing knowledge amongst communities. This was a starting point for our organization's journey towards, and commitment to, Truth and Reconciliation. Sharing the stories of Indigenous innovations has created a unique experience for our visitors. We are grateful for the opportunity."

–Sandy Baumgartner, CEO, Saskatchewan Science Centre

Quick facts

Tourism is a key player in Saskatchewan's economy, generating over $2 billion in annual travel spending and employing almost 70,000 Saskatchewan residents in full- and part-time positions.

The Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) is administered in Saskatchewan by Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan). It has a budget of $500 million over two years, including $50 million specifically dedicated to Indigenous tourism initiatives and $15 million for national initiatives.

Backgrounder

PrairiesCan is providing over $5.8 million to support 14 tourism projects located in communities across Saskatchewan.

These investments will help Saskatchewan tourism operators' access the resources needed to expand or upgrade tourist attractions. This benefits residents and visitors, and supports local economies.

Tourism Relief Program (TRF) – Investment of $5,814,879

The TRF supports tourism organizations to adapt their operations while investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth. This fund is helping position Canada as a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds. Today, 14 Saskatchewan TRF projects received funding through PrairiesCan:

Tourism Saskatchewan ($2,000,000)

Provide assistance to Saskatchewan tourism organizations to develop new products and experiences.





MLTC Program Services Inc. ($500,000)

Create an Indigenous-led marketing and management organization to coordinate and implement the Meadow Lake Tribal Council tourism action plan. The project will also provide training and mentoring to existing Indigenous tourism operators in the region.





Redberry Lake Biosphere Reserve Association Inc. ($500,000)

Develop a four-season anchor destination that includes unique eco-tourism accommodations and an interpretation centre.





Globe Theatre Society ($500,000)

Improve safety and accessibility of the Prince Edward Building, a heritage building in downtown Regina that houses the Globe Theatre.





The Saskatoon Visitor & Convention Bureau Inc. ($498,000)

Implement a destination development and tourism strategy with an emphasis on Indigenous and culinary experiences.





Saskatchewan Science Centre Inc. ($343,000)

Develop an Indigenous outreach strategy by introducing new exhibits and creating programming and events that showcase the innovation and ingenuity of Indigenous Peoples in Saskatchewan.





Newsask Community Futures Development Corporation ($299,500)

Provide business support to tourism operators and communities in east central Saskatchewan and develop the region as a year-round tourist destination.





The Regina Exhibition Association Limited ($297,000)

Create a central hub and common space in the REAL District, a tourism hub that attracts millions of visitors annually.





Saskatoon Fireworks Festival Inc. ($250,000)

Develop an artistic lighting initiative for the WinterShines festival in downtown Saskatoon.





Western Development Museum ($228,106)

Develop and enhance Indigenous exhibits, interpretive and educational programs.





Smoky Burn Outfitting ($99,999)

Create a portable camp to expand tourism offerings into experiences that focus on outdoor life and eco-tourism.





Métis Nation Saskatchewan Secretariat Inc. ($99,999)

Plan and develop the Louis Riel Métis trail as a cornerstone for Métis tourism in the West.





Champêtre County Wild West Resort Inc. ($99,775)

Modernize and winterize the facility to expand year-round tourism offerings.





Buffalo Pound Eco Lodge Inc. ($99,500)

Develop Indigenous glamping experiences in Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.

