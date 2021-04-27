Minister Carr highlights she-cession investments in Budget 2021
WINNIPEG, MB, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Budget 2021 is the Government of Canada's plan to finish the fight against COVID-19 and ensure a robust economic recovery that is inclusive of all Canadians.
Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies, and Gudie Hutchings, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, met with Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan (WESK) and Her Worship Sandra Masters, Mayor of Regina, to discuss she-cession investments from Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience.
The COVID-19 recession is the steepest and fastest economic contraction since the Great Depression. It has disproportionately affected low-wage workers, young people, women, and racialized Canadians. For businesses, it has been a two-speed recession, with some finding ways to prosper and grow, but many businesses—especially small businesses—fighting to survive. Budget 2021 is an historic investment to address the specific wounds of the COVID-19 recession, put people first, create jobs, grow the middle class, set businesses on a track for long-term growth, and ensure that Canada's future will be healthier, more equitable, greener, and more prosperous.
COVID-19 has affected all Canadians, but women have been disproportionately affected. In the labour market, women were hit earlier and harder, and their jobs continue to recover more slowly. Long-standing gender inequities have only been amplified over the course of the pandemic—and it has put decades of hard-fought gains for women in the workplace at risk.
Today, more than 16,000 women have dropped out of the labour force completely, while the male labour force has grown by 91,000. This is a she-cession. Budget 2021 proposes investments to support women's health, and lays out an expansive jobs and growth plan that is very much a feminist plan. It seeks to build a recovery that gives all women in Canada the ability to fully participate in our economy.
The Government of Canada's top priority remains protecting Canadians' health and safety, particularly during this third, aggressive wave of the virus and its variants. Vaccine rollout is underway across Canada, with federal government support in every province and territory. Budget 2021 invests in Canada's bio-manufacturing and life sciences sector to rebuild domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity, and has a plan to put in place national standards for long-term care and mental health services.
Budget 2021 is a plan to bridge Canadians and Canadian businesses through the crisis and towards a robust recovery. It proposes to extend business and income support measures through to the fall and to make investments to create jobs and help businesses across the economy come roaring back. It will support almost 500,000 new training and work opportunities including 215,000 opportunities for youth; support businesses in our most affected sectors such as tourism and arts and culture; and accelerate investment and digital transformation at small and medium-sized businesses. Budget 2021 is a plan that puts Canada on track to meet its commitment to create 1 million jobs by the end of the year.
Canada entered the pandemic in a strong fiscal position. This allowed the government to take quick and decisive action, supporting people and businesses, and put it in the position to make historic investments in the recovery.
"The COVID-19 recession has disproportionately affected women. Long-standing gender inequities have only been amplified over the course of the pandemic and put decades of hard-fought gains for women in the workplace at risk. Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada seeks to build a recovery that gives all women in Canada the ability to fully participate in our economy."
The Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies
"The commitments made by our Federal Government in the 2021-22 Budget are warranted and applauded, to help reverse the spiralling 'she-cession.' The Budget reflects the principle that investing in women's re-engagement in the workforce, and in women entrepreneurs in our country, will not only advance equality and inclusion, but will also enhance contributions to the GDP, and accelerate economic recovery and growth."
Prabha Mitchell, CEO of Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan (WESK)
Budget 2021 includes $101.4 billion over three years in proposed investments as part of the Government of Canada's growth plan that will create good jobs and support a resilient and inclusive recovery. Key measures include:
