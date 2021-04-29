Minister Carr highlights support for small and medium-sized businesses in Budget 2021
WINNIPEG, MB, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Budget 2021 is the Government of Canada's plan to finish the fight against COVID-19 and ensure a robust economic recovery that is inclusive of all Canadians.
Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies, met with the Saskatchewan Chambers of Commerce to discuss investments to support small and medium-sized businesses in Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience.
The COVID-19 recession is the steepest and fastest economic contraction since the Great Depression. It has disproportionately affected low-wage workers, young people, women, and racialized Canadians. For businesses, it has been a two-speed recession, with some finding ways to prosper and grow, but many businesses—especially small businesses—fighting to survive. We need them to get back on their feet. They are the backbone of our economy, our main streets, and our communities.
Budget 2021 is an historic investment to address the specific wounds of the COVID-19 recession, put people first, create jobs, grow the middle class, set businesses on a track for long-term growth, and ensure that Canada's future will be healthier, more equitable, greener, and more prosperous.
The Government of Canada's top priority remains protecting Canadians' health and safety, particularly during this third, aggressive wave of the virus and its variants. Vaccine rollout is underway across Canada, with federal government support in every province and territory. Budget 2021 invests in Canada's bio-manufacturing and life sciences sector to rebuild domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity, and has a plan to put in place national standards for long-term care and mental health services.
Budget 2021 is a plan to bridge Canadians and Canadian businesses through the crisis and towards a robust recovery. It proposes to extend business and income support measures through to the fall and to make investments to create jobs and help businesses across the economy come roaring back. It will support almost 500,000 new training and work opportunities including 215,000 opportunities for youth; support businesses in our most affected sectors such as tourism and arts and culture; and accelerate investment and digital transformation at small and medium-sized businesses. Budget 2021 is a plan that puts Canada on track to meet its commitment to create 1 million jobs by the end of the year.
Canada entered the pandemic in a strong fiscal position. This allowed the government to take quick and decisive action, supporting people and businesses, and put it in the position to make historic investments in the recovery.
Quote
"Many Canadian businesses, especially small businesses, are fighting to survive during the COVID-19 recession. Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada will make targeted investments in Canada's businesses so they can hire and train workers, adopt new technologies and come back stronger than ever before."
- The Honourable Jim Carr, Special Representative for the Prairies
"The connection between business and the federal government is critical to our province's future success. We are pleased to have Minister Carr join us to discuss the recent budget and what we in Saskatchewan can do to make sure it works for this province and for Canada."
- Steve McLellan, CEO of the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce
Quick Facts
Budget 2021 includes $101.4 billion over three years in proposed investments as part of the Government of Canada's growth plan that will create good jobs and support a resilient and inclusive recovery. Key measures include:
Related Links
Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience
Budget 2021: Address by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance
Associated Links
Fall Economic Statement 2020: Supporting Canadians and Fighting COVID-19
SOURCE Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/29/c4700.html