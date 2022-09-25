U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,693.23
    -64.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,590.41
    -486.29 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.93
    -198.87 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,679.59
    -42.72 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.43
    +0.69 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.70
    -3.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9688
    -0.0150 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0821
    -0.0433 (-3.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5380
    +1.2030 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,901.72
    -81.79 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.61
    -9.92 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.27 (-0.58%)
     

Minister Champagne to attend the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will travel to Japan in place of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to attend the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo.

The Minister will convey Canadians' condolences for the loss of a strong ally and friend, and reaffirm Canada's commitment to our partnership with Japan.

Japan is the world's third-largest economy, with a gross domestic product of $6.2 trillion in 2021. It is one of Canada's most important economic and commercial partners and Canada's largest source of bilateral foreign direct investment in Asia. Canada and Japan are also partners in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Canada and Japan are committed to a rules-based economic order in the Indo-Pacific region and will continue to work together to drive innovation and help meet the world's climate goals.

Quote

"Abe Shinzo was a dedicated leader who brought Canada and Japan closer together during his time as prime minister. On behalf of all Canadians, I extend my deepest condolences to former prime minister Shinzo's family and friends, and to the Japanese people. He will be deeply missed."
– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

  • Minister Champagne was travelling in Japan when the tragic death of Prime Minister Shinzo occurred.

  • There are over 120,000 people of Japanese origin residing in Canada, and before the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 300,000 Japanese and Canadians travelled to each other's country annually.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/25/c7432.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cowardly Senator Shamed into Admitting Trump Can’t Declassify Documents by Thoughts Alone

    “Senator, that was a rhetorical question. You know that a president can’t declassify documents by thinking about it.”

  • The Stock Market Is Reeling. Here’s What Could Stop the Pain.

    Federal Reserve officials have a busy week of speeches ahead. Investors are desperate for more information on the future of rates.

  • The UK is ‘making exactly the same mistakes as they made in 2008,’ professor says

    The UK economy is once again under a microscope with a new prime minister in office and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

  • Truss Faces More Turmoil as Pound Plunge Extends Into New Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeThe market selloff that followed the release of the UK government’s fiscal plan extended into a new week, heaping the pressure on Liz Truss’s days-old administration.Kwasi Kwarteng’s all-out gamble on tax cuts and extra

  • Fed can avoid 'deep pain' in inflation fight, Bostic says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Sunday he still believes the U.S. central bank can tame inflation without substantial job losses given the economy's continued momentum. "If you look over history ... there is a really good chance that if we have job losses it will be smaller" than in past slowdowns, Bostic said on CBS's "Face the Nation" program. How deep and enduring a slow down is needed - and the job losses that might entail - remains a matter of debate, with Fed officials continuing to argue that companies will be unlikely to lay off workers that have been hard to hire during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Adam Schiff mocks Trump’s intelligence over declassification comments

    Jan 6 committee member responds to Trump’s bizarre claim

  • Exclusive-Italy and Intel pick Veneto as preferred region for new chip plant - sources

    Mario Draghi's outgoing government and Intel have picked the town of Vigasio in the northeastern Veneto region as their preferred site for a new multibillion-euro chip factory in Italy, two people familiar with the matter said. Intel's investment in Italy is part of a wider plan announced by the U.S. chipmaker last March to invest as much as 80 billion euros ($77.5 billion) over the next decade in building capacity across Europe. With an initial investment worth some 4.5 billion euros expected to rise over time, Intel has said the Italian plant would create 1,500 jobs plus an additional 3,500 jobs across suppliers and partners, with operations to start between 2025 and 2027.

  • How Much Social Security Do President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Receive?

    Of the 66 million Americans who receive a Social Security check every month, according to the Social Security Administration, one couple claiming benefits may come as a surprise: President Joe Biden...

  • Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022

    Many states had a budget surplus in 2022 or excess money from COVID relief aid. This means a windfall for many taxpayers who can expect one-time direct deposits in plenty of time for the holiday...

  • Jan. 6 panel is 'aware of' call between White House and rioter, Rep. Raskin says

    The House Jan. 6 committee is "aware of" the call between the White House switchboard and a rioter during the attack on the Capitol, panel member Rep.

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees

    Instead, I'm talking about the countdown until Social Security recipients find out how much their benefits will increase next year. The Social Security Administration (SSA) is scheduled to make the big announcement in mid-October. Predictions vary as to the exact size of the upcoming cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), but it will almost certainly be the largest increase in over four decades.

  • Officials Quit Kuwait’s $137 Billion Pension Fund They Revamped

    (Bloomberg) -- Top officials who cleaned up and rebuilt Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security have resigned, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate HikeDirector General Meshal Al-Othman and three of his deputies

  • Swiss narrowly back hiking retirement age for women

    Swiss voters on Sunday accepted by a hair a divisive pension reform plan, which will raise women's retirement age to the same as men's, but snubbed a push to ban factory farming

  • Fed’s Bostic Says US Could Have a ‘Relatively Orderly’ Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the strong US job market suggests the economy could slow down in “a relatively orderly way” as the central bank bears down on inflation by raising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldUK Market Plunge Sparks Talk of Emergency BOE Rate

  • DeSantis is not stopping his migrant charters. And Biden world can’t do a thing about it.

    There’s probably little the Federal Aviation Administration can do to stop DeSantis from continuing the flights, people familiar with the agency’s legal authorities say.

  • Ruling party head claims support for controversial anti-corruption reform bill was due to inattentiveness

    The head of the ruling Servant of the People party, Olena Shuliak, has admitted that her support for a controversial bill said to jeopardize the independence of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) was based on a poor reading of the initial draft, in an interview with NV published on Sept. 22.

  • Pushing East of Kupyansk, Ukrainian Forces Expand Offensive

    Securing the remaining Russian-held urban areas on the town’s eastern side would clear the way for Ukrainian forces to push into Luhansk, one of the regions that Moscow seeks to annex through snap referendums under way.

  • Putin 'losing' war in Ukraine, forcing annexation referendum to secure 'political victory,' Keane says

    Four-star Army Gen. Jack Keane says Russian President Vladimir Putin is forcing an annexation referendum vote for a "political victory" with the Russian people.

  • Russians send mobilised men with no training to contact line

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:51 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated that the Russian command is sending newly mobilised servicemen without any training directly to the front line to replenish units that have suffered losses.