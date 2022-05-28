U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,972.32
    +556.60 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Minister Champagne concludes European visit - Five-day visit highlighted Canada's unique profile as leading investment destination

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2022 Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

/CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, concluded a visit to Europe, where he met with key industry stakeholders and business leaders to continue promoting Canada as a reliable, stable and attractive economic partner.

Minister Champagne began the week by participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. This was an opportunity for the Minister to highlight everything Canada has to offer to potential investors and businesses, including Volkswagen, Intel, LG Chem and Rio Tinto, as companies seek to secure and green their supply chains. While at the Forum, Minister Champagne also talked about Canada's unique model for attracting and retaining talent to help businesses succeed and grow. He also met with a number of political leaders, including Ukraine's First Prime Minister as well as the country's Vice Prime Minister, to discuss how Canadian businesses can help in the reconstruction effort.

During his European visit, Minister Champagne also met with officials from organizations that play an essential role in supporting innovation across industry, including Finland's innovation agency. The information gathered at these meetings will help inform the design and the mandate of the new Canadian Innovation and Investment Agency, recently announced in Budget 2022.

Quote

"This week was another great opportunity to make the case for Canada as one of the best places in the world to do business. Rarely have I seen so much interest in Canada from global CEOs. I met with business leaders to promote everything Canada has to offer, including an educated workforce, world-class research institutions and abundant sources of clean energy. I will continue to work tirelessly to attract more investments to Canada that will create well-paying jobs and spur economic growth."
– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

  • The Government of Canada is committed to attracting private sector investment and working with industries and businesses to help them make the investments they need to innovate, grow, create jobs and be competitive in the changing global economy.

  • The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently reported that foreign direct investment (FDI) in Canada was up 158% in 2021 (from 2020) and up 162% since 2017, ranking it third as an FDI destination behind the United States and China.

  • At the World Economic Forum, Minister Champagne highlighted Canada's Global Innovation Clusters Initiative as a best practice, applauding DNAstack, a Toronto-based company that was supported by the Digital Supercluster, on being recognized as one of the WEF's Technology Pioneers of 2022.

  • Budget 2022 announced the government's intention to create a market-oriented innovation and investment agency—one with private sector leadership and expertise—similar to those that have helped countries like Finland and Israel transform themselves into global innovation leaders.

  • On May 11, the government launched the Canadian Industry for Ukraine donation portal. Through this new online portal, Canadian businesses can provide offers of high-priority goods and services to support displaced Ukrainians and the organizations providing aid and resettlement services.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/28/c3448.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Big Russian Missile Test; Default Clock Ticking

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryBitcoin Breaks From Stocks and Keeps On Falling as Crypto SlidesZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsPresident Vladimir Putin spoke with the leaders of Germany and France, who urged an immediate cease-fire and for Moscow to free the figh

  • Ukrainian artillery throw Russians a "hell of a party" at a hamlet near Huliaipole

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 28 MAY 2022, 11:45 The Ukrainian Armed Forces have shown a video of the destruction of Russian forces and equipment in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff and the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook Quote from the 45th Brigade: "On one of the farms in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a massive commotion was organised by the orcs (Russians - ed.

  • Vladimir Putin’s forces are running out of tanks

    Despite Russia’s recent military successes in the Donbas, Moscow’s war cupboard is evidently running bare.

  • The Federal Reserve's 'Most Anticipated' Recession In History May Be Coming

    Fed chief Jerome Powell is warning that the U.S. economy may face a period of "pain" as unemployment rise to control inflation. Is a recession inevitable?

  • UAE dismantles plane of gunrunner Russia wants for Americans

    UMM AL-QUWAIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The hulking, Soviet-era cargo plane has sat for decades under the blazing sun in a remote corner of the United Arab Emirates, its four jet engines silent after years in the employ of a Russian gunrunner known as the “Merchant of Death.” The emirate of Umm al-Quwain plans a $675 million development on a island just across a lagoon from the deactivated airport where Bout's plane sits.

  • US Economic Data Signals Firmer Growth That May Ease by Yearend

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryBitcoin Breaks From Stocks and Keeps On Falling as Crypto SlidesZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsFirmer consumer spending and a decisive n

  • EU Set to Propose Delaying a Key Pipeline Ban to Clinch Oil Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryBitcoin Breaks From Stocks and Keeps On Falling as Crypto SlidesZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsThe European Union is set to propose delaying restrictions on Russian oil imports from a key pipeline in a bid to satisfy Hungarian obje

  • Are Russia's gains in eastern Ukraine turning the tide of its war?

    Not all victories are created equal

  • Trump Jr. allies issue warning to Stefanik camp: Don’t go after Tucker’s kid

    She faces plenty of future GOP leadership competitors, including Rep. Jim Banks. And her camp got burned after allegedly raising Banks aide Buckley Carlson.

  • Food Stamps: Emergency SNAP Benefits Expire in May for These States

    With the aim of "returning to normal," many states have already called an end to their public health emergencies and, subsequently, the enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...

  • There are 2 very different kinds of recessions—and the U.S. is likely headed for something totally different than 2008

    Recessions are an "unavoidable fact of economic life," and they don't all look like the Great Financial Crisis, economist Stephen Miran says. Some are more "garden-variety."

  • Aggressors try to hold back the Ukrainian forces and prevent troop transfers General Staff

    ALIONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022, 18: 58 The Russian occupiers focused their efforts on holding the Ukrainian defenders back and preventing the transfer of Ukrainian forces. Source: summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, up to seven battalions of the Belarusian armed forces continue to strengthen that section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Debt bomb

    A new forecast shows interest payments on the national debt surging as inflation forces rates higher.

  • Donald Trump's Stiff Chant Of Uvalde Victims' Names At NRA Rally Curdles Critics' Blood

    He ended his speech praising the National Rifle Association with his trademark "dance" step.

  • Ukrainian tanks seen heading to Kramatorsk

    STORY: After failing to seize Ukraine's capital Kyiv or its second city Kharkiv, Russia has poured thousands of troops into the region trying to take full control of the Donbas, comprised of two eastern provinces Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.But analysts say Russia's invasion force was facing unsustainable troop and equipment losses, and that their window for a breakthrough was narrowing with Ukraine now bringing reinforcements into the fray.

  • Ukraine demands Germany halts Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline

    Nicola Sturgeon faces begging Whitehall for extra funds after £3.5bn overspend Treasury to earn record £12bn from North Sea even before windfall tax FTSE 100 rises 0.2pc as it heads for second weekly gain Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Renewable energy will mint an army of eco-billionaires Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ex-Malaysia PM: US-led trade group intended to isolate China

    Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad criticized a new U.S.-led economic grouping on Friday, saying it is intended to isolate China, and won't benefit regional economic growth without Beijing. U.S. President Joe Biden launched the 13-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework during a visit to Japan earlier this week.

  • Obama has heartwarming reunion with boy who touched his hair in iconic photo

    Jacob Philadelphia was 5 years old when he was photographed touching the president’s hair because he wanted to know if it was just like his.

  • Why Canada banned Huawei from its 5G network

    The Chinese telecommunications firm has faced accusations that its technology could provide a potential backdoor for espionage.

  • One Tank of Gas Devours 33% of Brazilians’ Monthly Minimum Wage

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil is taking steps to ease pain at the pump in a country where it costs more to fill your tank than in any other major Latin American economy. Most Read from BloombergRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsStocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Mar