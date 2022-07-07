U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

Minister Champagne meets with his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo

·1 min read

TOKYO, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, met with Hagiuda Koichi, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, to discuss bilateral trade and regional cooperation.

The meeting was an opportunity for Minister Champagne to highlight Canada as a reliable, stable and attractive economic partner and green supplier of choice. Minister Champagne reiterated Canada's commitment to work with Japan to ensure resilient and secure supply chains for critical goods and to promote a rules-based economic order in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two ministers discussed new opportunities for collaboration in the context of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership. Areas of further potential collaboration include Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum and hydrogen technologies, zero-emission vehicles and the battery value chain.

Minister Champagne congratulated Japan as it prepares to host the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) 2022 Summit and assume the presidency of the G7 in 2023.

