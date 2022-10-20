Minister Dan Vandal announces funding to help support continued growth and innovation in NWT during Small Business Week

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Small businesses and their workers are the backbone of the territorial economies and the heart of communities across the North and Arctic. They keep our economy running and the Government of Canada will continue to support small businesses ensuring that they have the resources and capacity to grow.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor, announced an investment of $50,000, delivered by CanNor, for the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce as they host two local business capacity development events in the Northwest Territories (NWT). The first is the Small Business Week Conference held during Small Business Week 2022, which runs October 16 - 22, and the second one is the Trailblazers Symposium to be held in March 2023.

CanNor funding will support the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce in presenting an expanded program during Small Business Week, including sessions with business, technology and motivational speakers. This project will improve the Chamber's ability to deliver quality professional development events that build skills and promote business development in the NWT. CanNor funds will support the facility and equipment rental fees, professional fees, advertising, promotion and other associated costs.

The Chamber, through CanNor's investment, will also host the Trailblazers Symposium on International Women's Day in March 2023, which will include an in-person lunch and a series of virtual events. This Symposium will provide an opportunity to celebrate the contribution of women in business, while also providing training and professional development opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

This funding from the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program focuses key investments on helping to diversify the economy of the NWT. Continuing to support small businesses in moving beyond economic recovery to growth, innovation and a greater ability to adapt to changing market realities is a priority for the Government of Canada.

"Small businesses create opportunities for Northern and Indigenous workers, foster strong Northern communities and play a key role in economic prosperity. A strong economy is one that is inclusive and benefits everyone across the Northwest Territories. Small Business Week recognizes the innovation and impact of entrepreneurs and small business owners, and our government supports the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce's work to help build skills and promote business development in the NWT."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor

"This Small Business Week let's celebrate the incredible local businesses that make up our community, but more importantly the incredible people behind them. They help feed our families, they create local jobs, they grow our economy, and they reflect the qualities and characteristics that make our neighborhoods unique. Our government knows how difficult the last two years have been, and that small businesses continue to face challenges, but we will continue to support them by making life more affordable and ensuring they have the resources they need to succeed."

- The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

"Business owners across the NWT have been finding ways to succeed despite the pandemic and the associated economic challenges. Throughout, our Northern entrepreneurs and small businesses have adapted, innovated and diversified. With the help of CanNor funding, the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce is providing an opportunity for essential business networking and professional development that will further help businesses recover, grow and reach their full potential. This week, let's celebrate our small businesses."

- Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament, Northwest Territories

"Talented, hard-working individuals, entrepreneurs and community business owners are the strength of our local and regional economies. They provide the products, services and community support that are the foundation of our local economies and enhance the quality of life in every one of our 33 communities. Through initiatives and events, business organizations like the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce provide a forum for ongoing promotion, collaboration and growth in this important sector in our territory."

- The Honourable Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Industry Tourism and Investment, Government of the Northwest Territories.

"Celebrating Small Business Week is one of the highlights of our year. CanNor's funding empowers us to, over the course of the week, bring together expertise from the Yellowknife business community along with nationally renowned speakers. Our conference is a valued opportunity for shared learning, networking and highlighting the ways in which small businesses enrich our community."

- Sandra MacKenzie, President, Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce

CanNor provided $50,000 in funding towards a one-year project by the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce to host two local business capacity development events: the Small Business Week Conference and the Trailblazers Symposium. A further investment was provided by the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT). The total cost of the project is $75,000.





The Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce has over 310 members, and a mission focused on the improvement and development of a strong Yellowknife business community, with a diversified economy and sustainable growth. They also host NWT's Small Business Week 2022.





Small Business Week has been a registered trademark of the Business Development Bank of Canada since 1986 and is taking place from October 16 to 22 this year.

