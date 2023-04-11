U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,108.94
    -0.17 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,684.79
    +98.27 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,031.88
    -52.48 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.59
    +14.15 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.43
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    2,019.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4340
    +0.0190 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2428
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6150
    -0.0550 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,246.62
    +497.87 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.56
    -1.64 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,785.72
    +44.16 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,923.37
    +289.71 (+1.05%)
     

Minister Duclos to highlight federal budget investments in public health care in Vancouver, B.C.

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will be in Vancouver, B.C., to highlight investments to strengthen public health care across Canada, and to announce investments to support Home and Community Care, Mental Health and Addictions Services in British Columbia.

The Minister will be accompanied by the Honourable Adrian Dix, Minister of Health for British Columbia.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Times (all times local)

3:00 p.m.(PDT)

Location

Vancouver General Hospital – The Diamond Family Courtyard
899 West 12th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C.

Media may also join by Zoom: https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/65596276879
Passcode: 230412

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/11/c4218.html