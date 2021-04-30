Minister Duclos highlights economic growth investments in Budget 2021
OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Budget 2021 is the Government of Canada's plan to finish the fight against COVID-19 and ensure a robust economic recovery that is inclusive of all Canadians.
Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board, met with startups from the Québec City region that have benefited from the services of the Camp de Québec International and of Entrepreneuriat Laval to discuss investments that support economic growth from Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience.
The COVID-19 recession is the steepest and fastest economic contraction since the Great Depression. It has disproportionately affected low-wage workers, young people, women, and racialized Canadians. For businesses, it has been a two-speed recession, with some finding ways to prosper and grow, but many businesses—especially small businesses—fighting to survive.
A plan for a long-term recovery must look to challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the years and decades to come. It must be led by a growth strategy that builds on the unique competitive advantages of the Canadian economy, and make sure that Canada is well-positioned to meet the demands of the next century.
We must make sure we go where the puck is going—that we are investing strategically in emerging technologies. This is where many of the jobs of the future lie. To drive growth and create good, well-paying jobs, innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs need to be able to translate Canada's world-class leadership in research into innovative products and services for Canadians and for the world.
Budget 2021 is a plan to bridge Canadians and Canadian businesses through the crisis and towards a robust recovery. It is a plan to drive economic growth, a plan to secure women's place in the workforce, and a plan to offer all children in Canada the best start in life. This plan proposes to extend business and income support measures through to the fall and to make investments to create jobs and help businesses across the economy come roaring back. It will support almost 500,000 new training and work opportunities including 215,000 opportunities for youth; support businesses in our most affected sectors such as tourism and arts and culture; and accelerate investment and digital transformation at small and medium-sized businesses. Budget 2021 is a plan that puts Canada on track to meet its commitment to create 1 million jobs by the end of the year.
Canada entered the pandemic in a strong fiscal position. This allowed the government to take quick and decisive action, supporting people and businesses, and put it in the position to make historic investments in the recovery.
Quote
"Budget 2021 is a historic investment to address the specific wounds of the COVID-19 recession, in the Québec City region as well as across the country. It puts people first, creates jobs, grows the middle class, sets businesses on a track for long-term growth, and ensures that Canada's future will be healthier, more equitable, greener, and more prosperous."
- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Québec
Quick Facts
As Canadians begin the work of building back better together, the government has a plan to develop more prosperous, inclusive, healthy, and vibrant communities across Canada.
