The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard to make an announcement at the Institute of Ocean Sciences

·1 min read

SIDNEY, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard will announce the release of the Canada's Oceans Now: Pacific Ecosystems, 2021 report. A media availability will follow.

Date:

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. PT

Location:

Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Institute of Ocean Sciences (IOS)
9860 West Saanich Road,
Sidney, B.C. V8L 4B2

Dial-in information: Media planning to attend via phone, may contact DFO.NCRMedia-MediasRCN.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca for the dial-in information.

NOTE: This will be an outdoor, in-person event. There is limited access due to COVID restrictions. Attendees must wear a mask at all times, take a temperature test, answer COVID screening questions and provide a phone number for contact tracing. To register to attend the announcement in-person, please indicate in advance by email: media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

Parking: is available in the main parking lot, on the left as you enter the main driveway, by the front entrance. Visitors will be met by departmental staff and escorted to the announcement area.

All current B.C. COVID health and safety protocols will be strictly followed.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c2337.html

