Minister Fortier to highlight Budget 2022 affordable housing investments in Brampton

·1 min read

BRAMPTON, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, along with Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton-North, will make an announcement about new and important measures that support access to affordable housing for Canadians in Budget 2022.

Minister Fortier, and MP Sahota will be available for questions after brief remarks.

Please RSVP prior to the event by sending an email to Isabella.brisson@tbs-sct.gc.ca.

Date
April 13, 2022

Time (local time)
2:00 PM EST

Location
Brampton Bramalea Christian Fellowship Residences
11655 Bramalea Rd, Brampton, ON L6R

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

