U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,459.45
    -2.76 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,160.79
    +249.59 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,453.07
    -166.59 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.19
    +7.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.80
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3066
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0560
    +0.1290 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,403.87
    -78.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.34
    -2.64 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Minister Fortier highlights Budget 2022 investments in Guelph and Cambridge

·3 min read

GUELPH, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable, is the government's plan to help Canadians move forward, and a critical part of this includes smart investments to strengthen and diversify the economy.

Today, the President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Mona Fortier, was in Guelph and Cambridge with Lloyd Longfield and Brian May, Members of Parliament for Guelph and Cambridge respectively, to meet with Guelph City Hall, the Guelph Business Centre and the Guelph Chamber of Commerce to discuss government measures to help businesses succeed and grow. She also met with Grand Innovations and Drayton Entertainment in Cambridge, Ontario, where she toured their facilities and took the opportunity to highlight the measures the government has taken to support the performance art sector and innovation throughout the pandemic.

Budget 2022 proposes to establish the Canada Growth Fund to attract substantial private sector investment to help meet important national economic policy goals. The President also hosted a roundtable with the Guelph Business Centre to discuss the Canada Small Business Financing Program and the Canada Digital Adoption Program, which are designed to move business online, boost e-commerce and digitalize business.

With the largest mobilization of global capital since the Industrial Revolution already underway, Canada has the chance to become a leader in the clean energy of the future. Budget 2022 will help Canada to lead in global efforts to fight climate change, to protect our nature, and to build a clean economy that will help Canadians find meaningful and well-paying jobs today and tomorrow. During a roundtable with the Guelph Chamber of Commerce, the President also had the opportunity to discuss how improvements to our regulatory framework would help jobs and growth in sectors such as agri-food, bioscience and transportation, further spurring innovation.

The President also joined the Prime Minister and other local Members of Parliament at the Islamic Centre of Cambridge and opening of the International School of Cambridge to celebrate the completion of the school expansion and join the community for Ramadan.

Quote

"Now is the time for us to focus on a strong and inclusive economy. With smart and targeted investments, we will address the challenges faced by our small and medium-sized businesses. We know our economy is dependent on digital. That is why our government will continue to make sure our businesses have the tools they need to succeed and implement the labour strategies to help them grow."

The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

  • Budget 2022 initiatives that foster innovation and economic growth include:

  • Measures in Budget 2022 to fight climate change include:

Related Products

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada
Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c5937.html

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix selloff is latest in Wall St retreat from streaming

    The collapse of Netflix's stock on Wednesday after the company reported its first loss of customers in a decade is the latest drastic sign that Wall Street is abandoning streaming services and other pandemic winners and questioning whether they still merit growth stock valuations. With Netflix shares tumbling 37% after the entertainment heavyweight's disastrous quarterly report late on Tuesday, its stock market value has now fallen by two thirds from its peak of over $300 billion late last year. Netflix's market capitalization now stands at about $100 billion, by far the smallest among the so-called FAANG group of stocks - which also includes Facebook-owner Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple and Google-owner Alphabet - that fueled much of Wall Street's rally in the years prior to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Florida Senate passes bill to eliminate Disney special status

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses a Florida bill that would strip Disney of its special status in the state.

  • DeSantis’s Rush to Battle Disney Puts $1 Billion of Muni Debt in Question

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s move to escalate a dispute with Walt Disney Co. by terminating its iconic theme park’s special privileges leaves $1 billion in municipal debt hanging in the balance. Even the bill’s Senate sponsor said it’s too soon to say exactly who would pay back the debt.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled

  • Marijuana regulatory logjam is ‘driving the industry nuts’: High Tide CEO

    High Tide CEO Raj Grover and Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss marijuana legalization, adoption, and the next steps for the cannabis industry.

  • Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government

    The Florida Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state, escalating a feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to what critics call the “ Don’t Say Gay ” law. The proposal could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have over the decades transformed Orlando into one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. The measures, pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, comes as the governor battles with Disney after the company’s criticism of a new GOP law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade as well as instruction that is not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

  • Biden administration to erase student debt of more than 40,000 borrowers

    The Biden administration announces moves that allow 40,000 borrowers to have their student loans erased, and brings 3.6 million closer to cancellation.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Terrified of the Media Watching Her Testify Under Oath

    The conspiracy theorist from Georgia is set to testify on Friday in a case seeking to disqualify her from office for her alleged role in the events of last Jan. 6

  • Grandmaster Garry Kasparov Predicts 'Palace Coup' May Oust Putin Over Ukraine

    The Russian chess legend, a fierce Putin critic, laid out “the order of moves that cannot be reversed."

  • Hunger and Blackouts Are Just the Start of an Emerging Economy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- A barrage of shocks is building that’s unlike anything emerging markets have had to confront since the 1990s, when a series of rolling crises sank economies and toppled governments.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Death

  • Bidenomics: Why everyone is mad at President Biden right now

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details the Biden administration's decision to erase student debt for over 40,000 borrowers, environmental group backlash against federal land drilling permits, attempts to alleviate crude oil and gas prices, and voter sentiments on fiscal policy.

  • Fearing a Trump Repeat, Jan. 6 Panel Considers Changes to Insurrection Act

    WASHINGTON — In the days before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, some of President Donald Trump’s most extreme allies and members of right-wing militia groups urged him to use his power as commander in chief to unleash the military to help keep him in office. Now, as the House committee investigating last year’s riot uncovers new evidence about the lengths to which Trump was willing to go to cling to power, some lawmakers on the panel have quietly begun discussions about rewriting the Insurrect

  • GOP Lawmaker's Basic Numbers Gaffe Reignites Mockery Of Math Book Bans

    According to Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko, 1 billion migrants were apprehended at the southern border in the past six months.

  • Russia will retaliate if its Warsaw embassy cannot work, Russian envoy says

    Russia will retaliate against Poland if its embassy in Warsaw stops working because it cannot receive fresh funds from Moscow, its ambassador warned on Tuesday. In March, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over allegations of working for Russian intelligence and blocked the embassy's bank accounts. Moscow, which dismissed the accusations as baseless, retaliated in kind.

  • U.S. Sanctions Russia Crypto Miner BitRiver: Latest

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. imposed fresh sanctions on Russia -- including on a cryptocurrency miner -- and is preparing to announce another $800 million in weapons and support for Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Death Leaves Dub

  • U.S. Oil Exports Soar as World Works to Replace Russian Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. exported the most oil and petroleum products in history last week as countries across the world work to replace Russian supplies in the wake of the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Death Leaves D

  • Florida Senate passes bill that would end Disney self-governing status

    The Republican-led Senate voted 23 to 16 to do away with a special tax district that has allowed Walt Disney Co to self-govern the area of Orlando where its theme park complex has been sited since the late 1960s. The bill still has to clear the House before it heads to Governor Ron DeSantis' desk. In a surprise move, DeSantis asked lawmakers to consider the legislation during a special session he called this week.

  • SpaceX shut down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack in Ukraine last month — and the Pentagon is taking notes

    “The next day, Starlink had slung a line of code and fixed it," said Pentagon electronic warfare director Dave Tremper. "And how they did that was eye-watering to me."

  • Inflation in Russia hits highest since early 2002

    Prices on nearly everything from vegetables and sugar to clothes and smartphones have risen sharply in recent weeks after Russia on Feb. 24 began what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine. But weekly inflation in Russia slowed after a big rise in the past few weeks, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, giving the central bank reason to consider cutting rates at its board meeting on April 29. The central bank has said it may cut its key interest rate from 17% at the upcoming board meetings and will try not to lower inflation, which it targets at 4% in annual terms, by any means.

  • Utah Newspaper Demands GOP Senator ‘Come Clean’ On Trump Election Plot

    The Salt Lake Tribune put Republican Sen. Mike Lee on notice with a scathing editorial.

  • Germany Rejects Putin’s Demand for Gas Payments in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies buying Russian natural gas should not have to set up ruble accounts to pay for it, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said, pushing back against a demand made last month by Russian President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Sta