Minister Fortier highlights Budget 2022 investments in Guelph and Cambridge

GUELPH, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable, is the government's plan to help Canadians move forward, and a critical part of this includes smart investments to strengthen and diversify the economy.

Today, the President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Mona Fortier, was in Guelph and Cambridge with Lloyd Longfield and Brian May, Members of Parliament for Guelph and Cambridge respectively, to meet with Guelph City Hall, the Guelph Business Centre and the Guelph Chamber of Commerce to discuss government measures to help businesses succeed and grow. She also met with Grand Innovations and Drayton Entertainment in Cambridge, Ontario, where she toured their facilities and took the opportunity to highlight the measures the government has taken to support the performance art sector and innovation throughout the pandemic.

Budget 2022 proposes to establish the Canada Growth Fund to attract substantial private sector investment to help meet important national economic policy goals. The President also hosted a roundtable with the Guelph Business Centre to discuss the Canada Small Business Financing Program and the Canada Digital Adoption Program, which are designed to move business online, boost e-commerce and digitalize business.

With the largest mobilization of global capital since the Industrial Revolution already underway, Canada has the chance to become a leader in the clean energy of the future. Budget 2022 will help Canada to lead in global efforts to fight climate change, to protect our nature, and to build a clean economy that will help Canadians find meaningful and well-paying jobs today and tomorrow. During a roundtable with the Guelph Chamber of Commerce, the President also had the opportunity to discuss how improvements to our regulatory framework would help jobs and growth in sectors such as agri-food, bioscience and transportation, further spurring innovation.

The President also joined the Prime Minister and other local Members of Parliament at the Islamic Centre of Cambridge and opening of the International School of Cambridge to celebrate the completion of the school expansion and join the community for Ramadan.

"Now is the time for us to focus on a strong and inclusive economy. With smart and targeted investments, we will address the challenges faced by our small and medium-sized businesses. We know our economy is dependent on digital. That is why our government will continue to make sure our businesses have the tools they need to succeed and implement the labour strategies to help them grow."

The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Budget 2022 initiatives that foster innovation and economic growth include:

Measures in Budget 2022 to fight climate change include:

