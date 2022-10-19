Minister Fraser welcomes latest charter flight of Afghan refugees from Pakistan

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to work hard to resettle at least 40,000 Afghan nationals as quickly and safely as possible, which is one of the largest commitments of its kind in the world. To date, over 22,581 Afghan nationals have arrived in Canada.

Today in Halifax, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, welcomed 311 Afghan nationals who arrived on a charter flight from Pakistan. This flight includes government-assisted refugees, privately sponsored refugees, and extended family members of Afghans who worked for or assisted the Government of Canada. These new arrivals are destined for approximately 20 communities across Canada, including Toronto (ON), Fredericton and Saint John (NB).

Resettling at least 40,000 Afghan nationals is a complex initiative that requires a whole-of-government approach, as well as strong domestic and international partnerships. It is through the critical support of provinces and territories, resettlement service providers, and Canadians who have sponsored Afghan refugees and helped newcomers settle in their communities that we will achieve this goal.

We also value the ongoing collaboration of key international partners including Pakistan, and the tireless work of international organizations and referral partners including the International Organization for Migration, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Frontline Defenders and ProtectDefenders.eu.

Together with our partners across the country and around the globe, Canada is making a difference in the lives of Afghan newcomers and their families. Individuals and businesses looking to get involved through volunteering, donating, sponsoring or supporting the wider resettlement efforts can learn more about how Canadians can help.

"This morning I had the privilege of personally welcoming this latest charter flight of Afghan refugees to Canada. These brave newcomers will soon begin their journey to rebuild their lives in communities across the country, and here in the Atlantic region where many will settle. Despite the ongoing challenges, and the difficult work ahead of us, we remain on track to reaching our commitment to resettle at least 40,000 vulnerable Afghans to Canada by the end of 2023."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Today's flight is the 16th charter flight of Afghan refugees to arrive in Canada from Pakistan since January 2022.

Many of today's newcomers will join existing communities of Afghans already settled in Toronto (approximately 4,395 people), Fredericton (75 people) and Saint John (70 people). Detailed information about the destination communities welcoming Afghans is available on our website.

While many newcomers arrive in Canada's largest cities, smaller communities offer welcoming, safe places with settlement services, employment opportunities, affordable housing options and a lower cost of living. Resettlement Assistance Program service provider organizations (RAP SPOs) are working to make newcomers, including Afghans, feel welcomed and integrate successfully in their new communities.

