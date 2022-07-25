U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

Minister Gould announces opening of new passport pickup locations

·2 min read

GATINEAU, QC, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - "Service Canada staff are working hard to provide passports to Canadians as quickly as possible. At the same time, staff are doing everything they can to give Canadians a better service experience as they go through the passport process.

"To help improve that service experience, today we have expanded passport pick-up service to 5 additional locations across Canada. Canadians can now pick up their passports at the following passport offices:

"Now, nearly all specialized passport offices across the country offer pick-up service. In addition to the existing pick-up service at 29 other passport offices, Canadians can request in-person pick-up at any of these 5 new sites. This expansion will allow many Canadians who need to pick up passports in person to do so closer to their homes, rather than travel to another office in their area.  Opening these new pick-up locations will also help reduce lineups at other offices in bigger cities.

"As we work to reduce the backlog and bring service standards back to normal, we will take every measure we can to make the experience better for Canadians, and make our services more accessible.

"I will continue to ensure that Service Canada is constantly exploring and implementing solutions to improve service, including new technology to keep Canadians better informed of the status of their applications. I look forward to sharing more details about these improvements very soon.

"We are tackling this challenge through hard work, innovation and dedication, and I am confident we will continue to make meaningful progress."

Quick Facts

  • The only location in Canada that does not offer pickup service is Hamilton East passport office, however pick-up services are available at the Hamilton Mountain passport office.

  • For the week of July 11 to 17, Service Canada issued 48,481 passports.

  • For the week of July 11 to 17, staff worked 7,076 hours of overtime.

  • For the week of July 11 to 17, the average call centre wait time was 56 minutes.

  • Since April 1, 2022, Service Canada has issued 605,440 passports.

Associated Links

Canadian passports and travel documents

Find a Service Canada Office

Welcome to the eServiceCanada Appointment Booking Tool – E-service Canada.ca

Passport program statistics

Improving passport processing

Canadian passport program on Twitter

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/25/c2412.html

