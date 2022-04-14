U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    -0.0067 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9540
    +0.2660 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,909.21
    -1,381.88 (-3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.84
    -35.59 (-3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Minister Gould highlights Budget 2022 investments in good jobs, clean air and a strong economy

·5 min read

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Through Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable, the Government of Canada makes targeted and responsible investments to create good jobs, grow our economy and build a Canada where nobody gets left behind.

Today, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould participated in a roundtable with green jobs and clean technology businesses to discuss how smart climate investments today are good for Canadian workers, good for the Canadian economy, and good for the planet.

Budget 2022 invests in Canadians and making life more affordable. Budget 2022 investments will ensure Canadian workers have the skills they need for the good-paying jobs of today and tomorrow, and will make it easier for the skilled immigrants that our economy needs to make Canada their home. The Budget makes further significant investments in affordable child care, in our public health care system, and in advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Budget 2022 also invests in Canada's future and the clean economy that will drive it. To help Canadians and Canadian businesses benefit from the global transition to a clean economy, Budget 2022 includes new incentives for the development of clean technologies and carbon capture, utilization and storage. The Government will invest more than $3 billion in funding to make zero-emission vehicles more affordable for Canadians and build and expand a national network of zero-emission vehicle charging stations ,as well as make new investments in clean energy. In addition, Budget 2022 will make further investments to protect our land, lakes and oceans, including funding to renew and expand the Oceans Protection Plan, and support the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.

Economic growth and innovation is key to Canada's long-term prosperity. New investments include launching the new world-leading Canada Growth Fund which will attract tens of billions of dollars in private investment in Canadian industries and Canadian jobs, and a new innovation and investment agency that will help drive productivity and growth across our economy. The Budget also proposes to implement Canada's first Critical Minerals Strategy—one that will create thousands of good jobs and capitalize on a growing need for the minerals used in everything from phones to electric cars. Measures also include steps to build more resilient supply chains, and to cut taxes for Canada's growing small businesses.

Canada entered the pandemic with the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio of all G7 countries—an advantage that has since increased relative to other countries. Canada has seen the best jobs recovery in the G7, and as of March 2022, has recovered 115 percent of the jobs lost at the height of the pandemic, with an unemployment rate that sits at just 5.3 percent—the lowest rate on record since 1976.

With Budget 2022, Canada will maintain this leading position, and maintain its fiscally responsible approach to economic growth and to building an economy that works for everyone. Crucially, it upholds the government's fiscal anchor—a declining debt-to-GDP ratio and the unwinding of COVID-19-related deficits, which will ensure that Canada's finances remain sustainable in the long-term.

Quotes

"Budget 2022 is about growing our economy, creating good jobs and building a Canada where nobody gets left behind. Our plan is responsible and considered, and it is going to mean more homes and good-paying jobs for Canadians; cleaner air and cleaner water for our children; and a stronger and more resilient economy for years to come."

– Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland

"Through Budget 2022, we are taking steps to help Canada continue to be a leader in global efforts to fight climate change and protect our nature. Building a clean economy will create the good-paying middle class jobs of today and tomorrow and will help Canadian parents provide the best possible future for their children."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

Quick Facts

Measures in Budget 2022 to fight climate change include:

  • more than $3 billion in funding to make zero-emission vehicles more affordable and build a national network of charging stations;

  • significant new investments to protect our land, lakes, and oceans; and

  • the creation of the Canada Growth Fund to help attract tens of billions of dollars in private capital toward building a net-zero economy by 2050

Further significant measures in Budget 2022 include:

  • $5.3 billion over five years to provide dental care for Canadians with family incomes of less than $90,000 annually, starting with under 12 years-olds in 2022, expanding to under 18 years-olds, seniors, and persons living with a disability in 2023, and with full implementation by 2025. The program would be restricted to families with an income of less than $90,000 annually, with no co-pays for those under $70,000 annually in income;

  • Up to $3.8 billion to implement Canada's first Critical Minerals Strategy;

  • $11 billion in additional funding to continue to support Indigenous children and their families, and help Indigenous communities continue to grow and shape their futures;

  • More than $8 billion in new funding to better equip the Canadian Armed Forces, strengthen Canada's contributions to our core alliances like NATO and NORAD, and reinforce Canada's cyber security;

  • Further support for Ukraine and its people in the face of Russia's illegal invasion, including up to $1 billion in new loan resources to the Ukrainian government through a new Administered Account for Ukraine at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and an additional $500 million in military aid;

  • A temporary Canada Recovery Dividend, representing a one-time 15 per cent tax on the 2021 taxable income above $1 billion of Canada's largest banking and life insurers' groups, to help support Canada's broader recovery; and

  • A permanent 1.5 percentage point increase in the corporate income tax rate of banking and life insurance groups on taxable income above $100 million.

Associated Links

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c6689.html

Recommended Stories

  • Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce picks up endorsements ahead of Missouri primary election

    Lucas Kunce was endorsed by former Springfield mayor Jim O'Neal and former Greene County Presiding Commissioner Dave Coonrod.

  • Amy Schumer Says She Got ‘Death Threats’ For Kirsten Dunst Oscars Bit

    The comedian also revealed how Leonardo DiCaprio felt about her joke involving his, uh, very specific taste in women.

  • Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east

    Russia supplies around 40% of the EU's natural gas, and western sanctions over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine have hit its energy exports by complicating the financing and logistics of existing deals. While the EU debates whether to slap sanctions on Russian gas and oil and member states seek supplies from elsewhere, the Kremlin has been forging closer ties with China, the world's top energy consumer, and other Asian countries. "The so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Putin told a televised government meeting.

  • Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

    Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

  • Petrobras Ends Messy Leadership Change With New CEO Coelho

    (Bloomberg) -- Petrobras has selected Jose Mauro Coelho to become the next chief executive officer of Latin America’s largest oil producer at a time high fuel prices have put it under political scrutiny. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks After Reported Missile HitCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseHere’s Th

  • Lonely Putin Is Losing Control of His Own Spiraling Minions

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a series of embarrassing setbacks in trying to capture Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, over the past 40-odd days, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ultimately decided to have his forces retreat, and regroup to go after eastern Ukraine. But his cronies can’t seem to get the picture straight.Putin loyalist Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic—also known as Putin’s “foot soldier”—said on his Telegram account this week that

  • Xi’s Graft-Buster Has Direct Role in Probe of Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top anti-graft watchdog was among the agencies involved in a recent inquiry into links between Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and state-owned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter, escalating the risks for the country’s most recognizable tech tycoon and his internet empire.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedUkraine Update: Russian Warship Si

  • Putin Says Western Sanctions Have Disrupted Russian Oil Industry

    The Russian president acknowledged that Western sanctions have stymied his country’s energy industry and it will need to reorient oil and gas sales away from markets in Europe to Asia.

  • Elon Musk could kill Trump’s social media company

    Donald Trump's supporters hope that if Elon Musk buys Twitter, he'll let Trump back on the platform that banned him in 2021. But that could wreck Trump's own social media startup.

  • Psaki: It’s ‘Nice’ of Texas to Send Busloads of Illegal Immigrants to D.C.

    Jen Psaki on Wednesday said it is “nice” of the state of Texas to bus illegal immigrants from the border to Washington, D.C., hours after the first bus out of Texas arrived.

  • $2,000 stimulus checks could be coming for people in this state

    Just because the federal government can’t get its act together on something, that doesn’t mean individual states can’t try and pursue the same thing on their own. Just look at what’s happening right now around the country with stimulus checks, with more than one state right now proposing new injections of free money into their … The post $2,000 stimulus checks could be coming for people in this state appeared first on BGR.

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • Noam Chomsky, 93, issues warning: 'We're approaching the most dangerous point in human history'

    With the ongoing climate crisis and the looming possibility of nuclear war, Noam Chomsky, 93, often hailed as one of the world’s most important intellectuals alive, warns that “we’re approaching the most dangerous point in human history.” In a recent interview with The New Statesman, he recalled feeling terrified while “listening to Hitler’s speeches on the radio” at the age of 6 and writing about the 1939 fall of Barcelona at the age of 10. It is now, however, that Chomsky says we are “facing the prospect of destruction” of human life on Earth.

  • When inflation was even worse

    Inflation is painful now, but it could be--and has been--a lot worse.

  • Lawmakers Demand the Army Come Up with a Better Plan for Alaska-based Soldiers After String of Suicides

    Leaders in Alaska have been scrambling for resources after at least 11 soldiers died by suicide last year.

  • Is Social Security Taxed After Age 70?

    Millions of older Americans live solely on a Social Security check. And while other Americans rely mostly on workplace retirement plans like a 401(k) or an individual retirement account (IRA), these monthly benefits from the government can make or break your … Continue reading → The post Is Social Security Taxed After Age 70? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rubles for Dollar Debt Presages a Russian Default, Moody’s Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s recent payments on dollar bonds in rubles rather than greenbacks would be “considered a default” if the situation isn’t remedied within 30 days of the money being due, according to credit assessor Moody’s Investors Service. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks After Reported Missile HitCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegatio

  • Ukraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks After Reported Missile Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian missile cruiser Moskva sank as it was being towed back to port, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said, according to Russian news agencies. Ukraine’s armed forces said the flagship of Moscow’s Black Sea fleet had been hit by missiles. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks After Reported Missile HitCalifornia Lawyer Quits Ove

  • Moskva: Russian warship involved in Snake Island attack burns ‘after missile strike’

    Moskva is the ship which Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island told “go f**k yourself” at the start of the war

  • Oil futures finish higher on potential for EU ban on imports of Russian oil

    Oil futures finish higher on Thursday after a report said European Union officials are drafting a measure to ban Russian oil products. The rise in prices has contributed to a more than 6% climb for the holiday-shortened week.