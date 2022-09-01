Minister Guilbeault to announce new funding for conservation initiatives across Canada
From: Environment and Climate Change Canada
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be making an announcement on new funding for conservation initiatives across Canada.
Event:
Press Conference
Date:
Friday, September 2, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. (PDT) / 12:00 p.m. (EDT)
Location:
John Hendry Park
Trout Lake Beach
2120 E 19th Ave
Vancouver, British Columbia
Media representatives are invited to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c3026.html