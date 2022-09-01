U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,937.88
    -17.12 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.50
    -9.93 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,656.97
    -159.23 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.98
    -39.14 (-2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.23
    -3.32 (-3.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.50
    -18.70 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    17.67
    -0.22 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9960
    -0.0094 (-0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2570
    +0.1240 (+3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1550
    -0.0067 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.0200
    +0.9770 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,797.03
    -223.79 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.51
    -2.16 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.50
    -135.65 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.47
    -430.06 (-1.53%)
     

Minister Guilbeault announces more than $926,000 for the Átl'ka7tsem / Howe Sound Biosphere Region to protect nature and help meet Canada's conservation goals

·5 min read

From: Environment and Climate Change Canada

LIONS BAY, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians depend on nature for clean water to drink and air to breathe, food to eat, and quality spaces to enjoy the outdoors. Conserving nature is vital to protect species at risk, combat climate change, and build a strong, sustainable economy.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, alongside Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, announced an investment of more than $926,000 over four years to increase biodiversity conservation efforts in the Átl'ka7tsem / Howe Sound Biosphere Region.

The funding, from Canada's Enhanced Nature Legacy program, will support management and biodiversity conservation activities in the biosphere region, which is abundant with nature and wildlife, including rare and fragile glass sponge reefs, and home to the rich culture of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) and other Coast Salish peoples. It encompasses more than 200,000 hectares of land and sea and is home to at least 39 species listed under the Species at Risk Act.

In collaboration with conservation partners, including local First Nations groups, the funding will be used to help increase local understanding of biodiversity, of other effective conservation measures, and of Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas. It will also be used to identify and prioritize areas with high biodiversity for protection, and to support projects within the target areas for habitat restoration, wildlife connectivity, and monitoring of species at risk.

Over the next four years, it is anticipated that more protected and conserved areas within the biosphere region will count toward Canada's target of protecting 25 percent of lands and waters in the country by 2025, working toward 30 percent by 2030.

The Government of Canada's work to protect more nature comes as it prepares to welcome the world to Montréal in December 2022 for the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). COP15 presents an opportunity for Canada to show its leadership along with international partners in taking actions to conserve nature and halt biological diversity loss around the world, in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, the original guardians of the land. UNESCO-designated biosphere reserves such as the Átl'ka7tsem / Howe Sound Biosphere Region are vital contributions.

Quotes

"UNESCO biosphere reserves are an internationally recognized model for bringing communities together to connect with and protect nature. The biosphere region in Howe Sound is a natural fit for increased conservation areas, since it is rich in diverse species and wildlife, and important to local communities. By investing in this biosphere region, we are protecting natural spaces that are valued by communities, while also contributing to our national conservation goal of protecting 30 percent of lands and inland waters by 2030."
– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Today's announcement is an example of the great things that can happen when the community comes together to support the environment. Biosphere reserves represent a deep dedication to sustainable development and nature conservation, and they set a standard for how people and nature can thrive together."
– Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country

"This funding from Environment and Climate Change Canada demonstrates a pivotal chapter in the history of the network and of the Canadian Biosphere Reserves Association. To use the words from the biosphere reserves themselves, this is a chance to renew partnerships, enhance capacity within the organization, and create more biodiversity outcomes in Canada's nineteen UNESCO biospheres."
Kate Potter, Executive Director, Canadian Biosphere Reserves Association

"This federal funding is evidence of the value of the organizations managing Canada's UNESCO biosphere regions. There are 175 species within our biosphere that are considered to be threatened or endangered, with biodiversity and habitat loss at the heart of the issue. This funding significantly boosts our capacity to support important regional projects that restore, maintain, and enhance biodiversity conservation in the areas that need it most."
Ruth Simmons, Executive Director, Átl'ka7tsem / Howe Sound Biosphere Region

"Átl'ka7tsem is really about beauty and hope, as much as it is about sustainable development and conservation. This biosphere region continues to bring all communities in Átl'ka7tsem together for effective decision making and also gets people out on the Land. Building that connection to the territory and the Land inspires us all to better honour and respect the environment, and also the Life that lives here." 
Joyce Williams, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw Councillor and Co-Chair of Howe Sound Biosphere Region Initiative Society Board

Quick facts

  • Biodiversity encompasses the interconnection between all living things, including human beings, and their relationships with each other.

  • Biosphere reserves, which are internationally recognized by the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme, bring people together with nature in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way. They support the conservation of biodiversity and encourage people to learn about and take stewardship actions for sustainable development.

  • Each biosphere reserve in Canada has a variety of funding sources, including federal, provincial/territorial, and municipal government grants and donations from private foundations and individuals.

  • There are currently 738 biosphere reserves in 134 countries that are part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves. There are about 257 million people living in biosphere reserves worldwide. In Canada, over 2.5 million people live in biosphere reserves.

  • The Government of Canada is committed to working to halt and reverse nature loss in the country by 2030 and to achieve a full recovery for nature by 2050.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c6063.html

Recommended Stories

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR SUCCESSFULLY REACH TOTAL DEPTH OF THE 8-2 WELL ON TIME & ON BUDGET

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce they have successfully reached total depth of the third stratigraphic test well, 1819/8-2 ("8-2"), in the Kavango basin of NE Namibia. The well was drilled to a total depth of 2,056 meters reaching all geological targets, on time and on budget. Current operations are now focused on well data

  • Plug Power Inks Deal To Supply Amazon With Hydrogen; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • The Next Big Battery Material Squeeze Is Old Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rush into battery recycling is good news for automakers worried about future raw material supplies. But the wave of new factories poses a big risk for the recycling industry itself: there’s nowhere near enough scrap yet to feed them all.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USTrump Documents Bear

  • Blackstone, Carlyle Take Different Sides on Oil-and-Gas Investment

    Profits from oil-and-gas production have surged, but volatile returns and a fraught political climate have created a divide among the biggest private-equity firms about whether investing in the sector is worth the headache.

  • Californians told not to charge their electric cars at times on Labor Day weekend

    California's grid operator is asking residents not to charge their EVs a few days after the state announced a ban on gasoline-powered cars in 2035.

  • California Lawmakers Vote to Keep Last Nuclear Plant Online

    (Bloomberg) -- California legislators voted to extend the life of the state’s last nuclear power plant by five years as protection against blackouts -- provided the federal government pays much of the cost.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsThe legislature ap

  • Groundbreaking marks progress of $2 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Bowling Green

    Groundbreaking marks progress of $2 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Bowling Green

  • U.S. energy grid doesn’t have ‘near enough capacity’ for EVs yet: Beam CEO

    Beam Global Chairman, CEO, and President Desmond Wheatley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss California's ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035, the energy supply for EVs, and the infrastructure roll out to support electrification.

  • Accelerating Mechanical Recycling: Dow Becomes First To Achieve Traceability and Recycled Content Certification for PE Compounds

    Certification granted by AENOR, a top ten global body for management systems and product certification.

  • California’s Early Brush With Blackouts Bodes Ill for Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- After narrowing avoiding blackouts, California faces another bruising test of its power grid Thursday as a heat wave smothering the region builds, driving temperatures to dangerous levels. Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsNearly all of the st

  • Brush fire closes I-5 as extreme heat wave grips California

    A brush fire in Southern California that began amid triple-digit heat quickly grew, forcing the closure of Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.

  • Colorado River would need years of 'biblical' precipitation to be restored. The Gaggle plumbs Arizona's water crisis

    What is the current status of Arizona's water crisis? What can state and federal leaders do about it?

  • Smallest Bear of the Group Proves She's in Charge at New York Sanctuary

    A feisty rescue bear at a New York sanctuary showed one of her much larger companions who’s in charge recently, with footage showing the pair facing off at the facility’s pond.Footage posted by the Orphaned Wildlife Center on August 28 shows Kimmy, the smallest bear of her group, having it out with 23-year-old Syrian brown bear Randy.According to the center’s website, Randy would like to think he is the boss because he is the only male in his group — but really it’s Kimmy, a Syrian and black bear mix, who is actually in charge.Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center, based in Otisville, nurtures its animal residents, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful

  • Five reasons extreme weather is bigger in Texas

    The American West is experiencing its driest period in human history, a megadrought that threatens health, agriculture and entire ways of life. DRIED UP is examining the dire effects of the drought on the states most affected — as well as the solutions Americans are embracing. The threat that extremes of drought and flood pose…

  • Why Do Some People in New Jersey Suddenly Have Bags and Bags of Bags?

    Nicole Kramaritsch of Roxbury, New Jersey, has 46 bags just sitting in her garage. Brian Otto has 101 of them, so many that he’s considering sewing them into blackout curtains for his baby’s bedroom. (So far, that idea has gone nowhere.) Lili Mannuzza in Whippany has 74. “I don’t know what to do with all these bags,” she said. The mountains of bags are an unintended consequence of New Jersey’s strict new bag ban in supermarkets. It went into effect in May and prohibits not only plastic bags but

  • Potential threat to Taiwan’s undersea internet cables pose risk to global economy, experts warn

    ‘Costs of disruption would quickly escalate,’ experts warn

  • Mastercard Joins White House-led Economic Opportunity Coalition

    If there’s one lesson we’ve learned from what we’re doing at Mastercard to help make economic growth more equitable, it’s about the power that comes from working together.

  • TotalEnergies (TTE) to Add 4,400 EV Charging Points in Belgium

    TotalEnergies (TTE) continues to expand its EV charging infrastructure across the globe. TTE is expected to benefit from the rising use of EV vehicles.

  • California Declares Grid Emergency, Warning of Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- California officials declared a statewide grid emergency to cope with surging demand for power amid a blistering heat wave, raising the prospect of rolling blackouts.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying