Minister Guilbeault concludes constructive trip to South America advancing negotiations ahead of COP15

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, concluded a constructive trip to three key partner countries: Colombia, Chile, and Argentina. This was an opportunity for Canada to strengthen bilateral environmental relationships and engage in dialogue on shared environmental priorities such as fighting climate change and biodiversity loss.

In Colombia, the Minister held meetings that highlighted the importance of maintaining collaboration on environmental priorities, including biodiversity issues, and the need for a close partnership to support global ambition for the upcoming Fifteenth Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity negotiations in Montréal. Discussions also included other issues such as renewable energy and clean transportation.

Canada hosted the Twentieth Council session of the Canada-Chile Commission for Environmental Cooperation in Santiago, marking the Canada-Chile Agreement on Environmental Cooperation's twenty-fifth anniversary. The Minister reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship with Chilean counterparts and representatives from civil society, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration on environmental issues and the advancement of ambitious climate actions.

In Argentina, the Minister's meetings provided an opportunity to hear views on the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework and learned of Argentina's desire to build bridges toward a positive outcome at COP15.

This December, Canada will welcome the world to Montréal for COP15 where it will continue to advocate for international collaboration on an ambitious post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

Quotes

"Throughout my trip, I heard resoundingly from those I met a strong desire to bring forward ambitious action at COP15 this December in Montréal. Protecting nature and halting biodiversity loss in Canada and around the world is a top priority for Canada. I was pleased to have productive meetings with my counterparts on issues such as protecting nature, reversing the alarming loss of biodiversity, plastic pollution, and fighting climate change ahead of international meetings over the coming months. We will continue to advocate for international collaboration on protecting nature leading up to COP15."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Story continues

Quick facts

Minister Guilbeault held bilateral meetings with a variety of ministers and officials, including:

Canada has strong and longstanding bilateral relations and technical cooperation on environmental matters with Argentina, Chile, and Colombia.

Canada has bilateral environment agreements with both Chile and Colombia.

The Canada-Chile Agreement on Environmental Cooperation is a legally binding mechanism for bilateral environmental cooperation. The Agreement aims to promote environmental protection and sustainable development in both countries.

Tomorrow, Minister Guilbeault will also meet Juan Cabandié, Argentina's Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development.

Minister Guilbeault visited Ramsar biodiversity sites and met with a wide range of biodiversity stakeholders, both at the federal and municipal levels, parliamentarians, and environmental advocates, including some who will attend COP15 in Montréal.

The Fifteenth Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity will focus on agreeing to a new Global Biodiversity Framework to guide the world's collective efforts to protect nature and halt biodiversity loss around the globe.

Related Products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c0211.html