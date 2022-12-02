Minister Guilbeault invites contributions to national roundtable on Parks Canada

The biennial national roundtable on the work of Parks Canada will be held in January and February and will help shape the ongoing priorities for national historic sites, parks and marine conservation areas.

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As Canada and the world rise to the dual challenge of climate change and biodiversity loss and as people increasingly turn to natural and cultural heritage places to connect with nature and learn about history, national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas are playing an increasingly important role in the lives of Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, is announcing the upcoming 2023 Minister's Round Table on Parks Canada.

The Minister's Round Table is a biennial dialogue with people interested in the work of Parks Canada to consider progress in the fulfillment of the Agency's important mandate and to discuss the future of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas. The 2023 Round Table provides a valuable opportunity to hear the views and perspectives of Indigenous peoples, youth, stakeholders and all Canadians on important questions facing national heritage places in Canada.

For 2023, the Minister's Round Table on Parks Canada will focus on five main themes:

Strengthening Accessibility: Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to meaningfully experience national heritage places in Canada. Indigenous Stewardship of Protected Heritage Places: Advancing Indigenous leadership in natural and cultural heritage conservation. Ecological Corridors: Connecting protected and conserved places in ways that weave Indigenous knowledge into these efforts and all other aspects of its work. Parks Canada and Tourism Recovery: Parks Canada's role in the recovery and growth of Canada's dynamic tourism sector. Greening Parks Canada Operations: Achieving net zero emissions in Parks Canada operations.

Throughout January and early February, Indigenous peoples and all people living in Canada, including youth and newcomers, will be invited to participate and share their views on these important topics through an online consultation platform, over social media and in stakeholder engagement sessions. Stay tuned to Parks Canada social media channels, or visit the Parks Canada Minister's Round Table (www.letstalkparkscanada.ca) website for updates on how to participate.

Quote

"National historic sites, parks and marine conservation areas are valued by all Canadians and are an important part of responding to the challenges of climate change and declining biodiversity. As we get ready to welcome delegates from around the world to the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to discuss how to move forward with these challenges, I encourage everyone to consider how they can participate in this upcoming consultation to share their perspectives with Parks Canada on how we can achieve our shared goals in protecting treasured natural and cultural heritage places."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Parks Canada protects a vast network of natural and cultural heritage places that include 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park.





The Parks Canada Agency Act requires the Minister responsible for Parks Canada to allow all peoples living in Canada to provide feedback on Parks Canada's responsibilities. The Minister must respond to the recommendations of the consultations within 180 days.





The previous Minister's Round Table on Parks Canada took place in 2020. Over 13,000 participants shared their feedback and perspectives using a variety of ways, including virtual sessions, online questionnaires, email and letters.

