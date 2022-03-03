Minister Guilbeault's statement on World Wildlife Day

GATINEAU, QC, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, issued the following statement to mark World Wildlife Day:

"Today, on World Wildlife Day, we celebrate the wild flora and fauna that call Canada home. From monarch butterflies to roaming caribou, from migratory birds to the smallest of frogs, they are as diverse and unique as the rest of our country.

"But nature needs our help. Biodiversity loss is happening at an unprecedented rate, with up to one million species currently at risk of extinction globally. In Canada, there are 640 species at risk, and some populations of birds have declined significantly. We must accelerate our efforts to halt and reverse this extraordinary loss because we depend on healthy ecosystems. From agriculture to water and air quality, to a livable climate and economic prosperity, we need nature and nature needs us.

"Together with partners, we're protecting habitat for wildlife. Federal Government investments of $1.3 billion in 2018 and $2.3 billion in 2021 were the largest investments in nature protection in Canada's history, setting the stage for the largest conservation effort Canadians have ever seen.

"Since 2015, we've conserved about 290,000 square kilometres of wildlife habitat, which is roughly half the size of Manitoba, improving biodiversity across the country and ensuring species at risk have space to recover. We've made progress through the signing of 12 conservation agreements for priority species at risk, 23 multi-species action plans, and 71 Indigenous partnerships to protect species at risk.

"Our goal is to conserve 25 percent of land, inland waters and oceans in Canada by 2025, working toward 30 percent of each by 2030. We have made significant progress to date, but it is crucial to continue these efforts as we work to protect biodiversity and species at risk, fight against climate change, and build a strong, sustainable economy.

"Let's keep working together to protect and conserve the lands, water and species we love."

