U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +402.02 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.35 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9930
    +0.0179 (+1.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1318
    +0.0157 (+1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0580
    -1.1060 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,210.41
    -93.87 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.66 (-1.68%)
     

Minister Hutchings to highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will make an announcement at First Friends Child Care Centre in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, to highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada's plan to continue its sound stewardship of the economy, make life more affordable and build an economy that works for everyone.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date

Monday, November 7, 2022

Time (all times local)

10:30 am (AT)

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/06/c3799.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks That Will Make You a Millionaire by 2027

    During the current earnings season, a few of the companies whose stocks I own delivered great third-quarter results. These results, along with their other achievements, shows that the firms’ technologies are being widely-embraced by end users. Consequently, I believe that these names are destined to become hypergrowth stocks relatively soon. Also importantly, all three of these companies’ business segments are growing rapidly and are well-capitalized, providing these three firms with the “fuel”

  • Here's Why SoFi's Stock Can't Gain Any Momentum Right Now

    Shares of SoFi rose sharply after the quarterly earnings release, only to give those gains back in the following days.

  • ‘If you don't need it, don't buy it right now’: Here's where the latest Fed rate hike will hit you hardest and what you can do about it

    More interest rate hikes are on the horizon and some experts are forecasting a recession in 2023.

  • 27 Crumbling Giants You Must Sell Now

    If there’s one thing we learn in a market crash, it’s that no company is too big to fail. The financial crisis of 2008 had plenty of memorable examples, from Lehman Brothers to Circuit City. But one other legacy of 2008 is that too many investors fixate on “bull markets” and “bear markets” in stocks… Even within a bull market, specific groups of stocks are in a bear market (and vice versa). In other words, there doesn’t need to be a global financial meltdown for companies to be wiped out.Investo

  • Fed warns of ‘low’ market liquidity in $24 trillion Treasury market, in latest financial stability report

    The Federal Reserve is confirming what many investors were saying for months: the $24 trillion Treasury market is experiencing historically low levels of market liquidity. So are other 'key asset' markets.

  • October CPI may solidify case for a terminal rate above 5%: What to know this week

    A fresh government inflation reading and U.S. midterm elections are the most highly anticipated events on Wall Street’s radar this week.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. ASML is arguably the world's most important semiconductor equipment company.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

    The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now. Three Fool.com contributors think Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM), Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock crashes this year are once-in-a-decade buying opportunities. Billy Duberstein (Qualcomm): It's not often one gets to buy a wide-moat stock like Qualcomm for under 10 times earnings, but investors have that opportunity today.

  • Elon Musk Sends a Message to Tesla Shareholders, Fans

    The CEO of the EV maker has been focused for several weeks on the social network Twitter, his new acquisition.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Market Blasts Higher in 2023

    Last year was a blockbuster when it comes to the returns growth stocks were able to generate. However, this year has proven to be much more challenging, erasing most of the gains investors saw during 2021. Dozens of growth stocks have plunged by more than 50%. Accordingly, after two widely-contrasting years, what can investors expect in 2023? I would personally be betting on growth stocks to buy for robust returns. This view technically implies that the broader markets will trend higher. I do be

  • 15 Biggest Aerospace Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest aerospace companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest aerospace companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Aerospace Companies in the World. In the last few decades, the aerospace industry has grown substantially thanks to […]

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Tesla Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Is Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading At A 49% Discount?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TLRY ) by estimating the...

  • The Only 2 Index Funds in Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- and How They Could Make You Money

    Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.

  • Want a 10% Dividend Yield? Buy This Dirt-Cheap Stock

    When a dividend stock falls significantly (a definite negative), there are a couple of positive results. First, the dividend yield goes up. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) (MPT) could be described as a dividend investor's dream.

  • Is Intel a Buying Opportunity Now?

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) earnings and explain how investors could determine when the PC consumer market might bottom. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Better Big Tech Stock: Apple vs. Alphabet

    Apple's stock jumped nearly 8% on Oct. 28 after it soundly beat Wall Street's expectations, but Alphabet's stock tumbled 9% on Oct. 26 after it broadly missed analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Apple's stock has still declined 12% this year as of this writing, but Alphabet fared much worse with a 34% drop. Let's see why Apple outperformed Alphabet by such a wide margin and if it will remain the better bear market buy.

  • Is DraftKings Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock cratered after announcing third-quarter results. Investors were disappointed in the slowing growth of the mobile gambling company. This video will answer whether DraftKings stock price crash makes it a buy right now.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices

    If there's an upside to a down market, it's that it can at least temporarily put great companies on sale at bargain valuations.

  • This Indicator Has Been Spot-On Calling Bear Markets Since 1870 -- Here's Where It Says We Bottom

    This metric has successfully predicted five bear markets, as well as accurately called numerous bottoms to bear markets and stock-market corrections.