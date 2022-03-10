U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,251.39
    -26.49 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,110.08
    -176.17 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,114.52
    -141.02 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.04
    -13.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.36
    -2.34 (-2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.40
    +17.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.43 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    -0.0085 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3090
    -0.0094 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0630
    +0.2040 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,341.31
    -2,785.67 (-6.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.73
    +2.21 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Minister Hutchings meets with key rural stakeholders in British Columbia and Alberta and announces important federal-provincial partnerships

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is ensuring that rural communities have the tools and opportunities they need to build back better.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, concluded a trip to British Columbia and Alberta, where she traveled as part of her ongoing discussions and engagement to meet with important rural partners, including Indigenous leaders, the BC Economic Development Association, and the Rural Municipalities Association of Alberta. The priorities and issues discussed in these meetings will help apply a rural lens to federal policies and programs to support economic recovery and build on the resilience of rural Canada.

In British Columbia, Minister Hutchings met with Lheidli T'enneh First Nation Chief Dolleen Logan and leaders at an event hosted by Rogers Communications in Prince George to discuss the progress of cellular coverage along the entire route of Highway 16, also known as the "Highway of Tears," from Prince Rupert to Prince George. She then travelled to Mission to announce a historic collaboration with the province of British Columbia to provide up to $830 million toward connecting all remaining rural households in the province to high-speed Internet with a total funding commitment of $415 million from both the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia.

Minister Hutchings then travelled to Alberta to announce up to $780 million toward connecting underserved households in that province, with a total funding commitment of $390 million from both the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta.

These announcements were made as part of the Government of Canada's Universal Broadband Fund, which aims to connect 98 per cent of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026, and all Canadians by 2030.

Quotes

"This week's meetings and announcements were an opportunity to listen to rural communities across the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. The government will continue to engage with stakeholders in every part of the country to ensure that rural Canadians are not only included in Canada's economic recovery, but are a focus of it."
– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

Quick facts

  • The Government of Canada has made billions of dollars available for rural and remote Internet infrastructure to help ensure that all Canadians have access to fast and reliable Internet, no matter where they live.

  • In total, $2.75 billion will be made available through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) to support Canadians' high-speed needs in rural and remote communities.

  • The government's goal is to connect 98 per cent of Canadians across the country to high-speed Internet by 2026, and all Canadians by 2030.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/10/c0949.html

Recommended Stories

  • WRAPUP 1-Putin says Russia will emerge stronger, sanctions will rebound on West

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that sanctions imposed against Russia would rebound against the West, including in the form of higher food and energy prices, and Moscow would solve its problems and emerge stronger. Putin said there had been no alternative to what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine and that Russia was not a country which could accept compromising its sovereignty for some sort of short-term economic gain. "These sanctions would have been imposed in any case," Putin told a meeting of the Russian government.

  • U.S. Energy Secretary calls for more oil and gas output

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman explains how the Biden administration is responding to volatile oil markets, high gas prices, and energy disruptions stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Samsung, Whirlpool, HP, and more visit the White House to talk 'essential' semiconductors

    Samsung, Whirlpool (WHR), HP (HPQ), Medtronic (MDT), Micron (MU), and Cummins (CMI) came to the White House Wednesday along with two governors to address the semiconductor shortage.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Tried To Explain His Father's Love For Dictators And, Umm...

    This is supposed to explain why Trump "fell in love" with Kim Jong Un and praised other dictators.

  • Russia Says Debt Payments Abroad Hinge on Unfreezing of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Russia Fail to Make Progress in Talks to End WarRussia is prepared to pay its foreign creditors on condition that a freeze on much of its $643 billion cash pile is lifted, according to Finance Min

  • Democrats Target Oil Companies With Plan to Tax Windfall Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Elizabeth Warren say they’re working on a proposed new tax targeting profits being reaped by oil companies as crude prices spike amid geopolitical tensions.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkr

  • Even Russian State TV Is Pleading With Putin to Stop the War

    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEVThere is a notable mood shift in Russia, as darkness sets over its economy and the invasion of Ukraine hits major problems. While the beginning of President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale war against Ukraine was greeted with cheers, clapping, and demands of Champagne in the studio, the reality sobered up even the most pro-Kremlin pundits and experts on Russian state television.The ugly truth about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is slipping through the cracks, despite the government’

  • Fears for gas supplies as Russian troops seize Ukraine facilities - live updates

    Britain slaps sanctions on Roman Abramovich Roman Abramovich assets: the cars, houses, yachts – and Chelsea FC FTSE 100 falls 1pc as market rebound runs out of steam Ben Wright: The City has failed to grasp the repercussions of Putin’s horrific war Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why some global retailers say they’re staying in Russia

    The invasion of Ukraine has triggered a mass exodus of multinationals from Russia across nearly every sector. Nike cited the difficulty of getting goods to Russia in its pull out, as did Fast Retailing.

  • After an Incredible Rally, Beware a Dead Cat Bounce

    House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill that includes Ukraine aid, Amazon.com plans 20-to-1 stock split and $10 billion buyback, Biden presses plan to encourage U.S. chip making, and other news to start your day.

  • Janet Yellen Inadvertently Reveals Content of Biden's Crypto Order

    Yellen says Biden's order 'calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy.'

  • Captured Russian soldiers: We will be ‘dead’ if we are sent back home

    Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have said they will be “dead” if they return home, where they will be regarded as failures and killed.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • Russian Tanks Come Under Attack in Kyiv Suburbs

    Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Service said “significant losses in personnel and equipment” were caused to a Russian tank regiment in the village of Skybyn, on the eastern outskirts of Kyiv, releasing video of strikes on them on Thursday, March 10.Footage posted to Twitter shows a large convoy of stationary tanks in Skybyn, before several explosions are seen. The convoy then moves in the opposite direction to Kyiv, as smoke is seen rising from a number of damaged tanks.The intelligence service said the attack caused a retreat of Russian forces and that a Russian colonel died in the attack. Storyful has not independently confirmed this information. Credit: @DI_Ukraine via Storyful

  • Moscow retaliates against Western sanctions with export bans

    "These measures are a logical response to those imposed against Russia and are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted functioning of key sectors of the economy," the economy ministry said. Further measures could include restricting foreign ships from entering Russian ports and allowing Russian airlines to register jets leased from Western firms as their own property, the government said. Interfax news agency cited a source familiar with legislation being prepared as saying Russia may temporarily ban grain exports to a group of ex-Soviet countries forming part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) from March 15 to August 31, as well as sugar exports outside the EEU area.

  • Russia’s Rosneft Repays $2 Billion Bond in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian oil and gas producer Rosneft PJSC repaid a $2 billion bond amid concern about such payments because of government restrictions introduced in response to sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • ‘This ban will mean ramping up domestic oil production’ — Rep. Ilhan Omar among 17 House lawmakers voting against ban on Russian crude

    The House votes overwhelmingly in favor of the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act, but it wasn’t unanimous as two Democrats and 15 Republicans oppose it.

  • TikTok Nears Data-Storage Deal With Oracle for U.S. Users

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video app, is close to completing a deal with Oracle Corp. to store data from U.S. users on Oracle servers, according to a person familiar with the talks.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Russia F

  • 30,000 borrowers to get student loans forgiven

    The Education Department has identified a total of 100,000 student loan borrowers eligible to have their debt canceled since the Biden administration made changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.