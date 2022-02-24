U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,194.87
    -30.63 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,529.60
    -602.16 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,117.61
    +80.12 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,937.98
    -6.11 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.25
    +3.15 (+3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.20
    +15.80 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1176
    -0.0133 (-1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9230
    -0.0540 (-2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3373
    -0.0170 (-1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3990
    +0.4190 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,027.99
    -1,850.68 (-4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.22
    +23.09 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Minister Ien Announces Recipients of the Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case

·8 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Gender equality will be achieved when people of all genders have opportunities to participate fully in democratic and public life, to attain economic security, and to live free of violence. The Government of Canada is committed to achieving gender equality and to recognizing individuals who are working towards this goal.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced the recipients of the Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case. These awards recognize Canadians who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of gender equality. The four recipients are:

  • Monique Aubry Frize

  • Carina Gabriele

  • Bailey Greenspon

  • Caitlin Salvino

The recipients will be celebrated during a virtual ceremony that will be held on International Women's Day on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. This year's theme, Women Inspiring Women, illustrates the impact that exceptional individuals, such as the Persons Case Awards recipients, can have on Canadians and their communities.

The work of these outstanding award recipients is not only helping to make Canada more inclusive and prosperous for all but also inspiring others to make a difference domestically and around the world. When Canadians come together, we can make significant strides towards gender equality.

The Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case were created in 1979 to mark the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking Persons Case.

You can find more information by visiting Women and Gender Equality Canada's website, which includes a list of past recipients and videos of the recipients announced today.

Quick Facts

  • The Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case marks the day in 1929 when the historic decision to include women in the legal definition of "persons" was established by Canada's highest court of appeal. This milestone victory gave women the right to be appointed to the Senate of Canada and paved the way for women's increased participation in public and political life.

  • March 8 is International Women's Day (IWD). It's a global day to recognize and celebrate women's and girls' social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. It's also a time to raise awareness of the progress made towards achieving gender equality and the work remaining to be done.

  • This year, the Government of Canada's theme is Women Inspiring Women. It celebrates women and girls across Canada who continue to demonstrate outstanding leadership while also contributing to Canada's social, economic, cultural, and political spheres.

Associated Links

Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case
Biographies of Recipients

Monique (Aubry) Frize

Monique (Aubry) Frize is a trailblazer who has demonstrated leadership and excellence in advancing gender equality in Canada and who has dedicated her life to achieving equality for women and girls. Monique's decades‐long career includes many firsts. She was the first Canadian woman to graduate from the University of Ottawa with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Engineering. She was also the first holder of the Northern Telecom/NSERC* Women in Engineering Chair at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, which would become a key program for supporting and advancing women in engineering. Monique has published six books, including her memoirs in 2019 at the University of Ottawa Press.

Monique has always been passionate about giving back to the community. Throughout her career, she has actively promoted having women occupy leadership roles in engineering and science careers. She has published many papers and given hundreds of presentations on the topic. In addition, she has been a key champion of documenting and subsequently sharing the stories of women engineers' and scientists' achievements as well as being a role model for girls.

Monique has received several awards and honours, including her induction as a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering and as a Fellow of Engineers Canada, her appointment as an Officer of the Order of Canada, and several honorary doctorates. Many have benefited from Monique's dedication to equality for women and girls.

*NSERC stands for the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

Caitlin Salvino

Caitlin is a passionate intersectional feminist advocate who is deeply committed to using the law as a tool for empowerment. In 2017, after facing significant barriers to reforming the sexual violence policy at Carleton University, Caitlin co-wrote the bilingual document OurTurn: A National, Student-Led Action Plan to End Campus Sexual Violence. This action plan was signed by more than 40 student unions across 8 provinces that represent over 600,000 students. It continues to be used today as a tool to advocate for survivor‑centric reforms of campus sexual violence policies across the country. She subsequently co-founded Students for Consent Culture Canada, the first national student-led campus sexual violence organization; it works with grassroots student leaders across the country to support them in their efforts to end campus sexual violence.

Caitlin is proud to have contributed to a lot of "firsts" in the field of campus sexual violence, including by drafting the first sexual violence policy for a Canadian student union (the Students' Society of McGill University in 2018) and co-writing the first code of conduct for a major scholarship organization (the Rhodes Trust in 2020). As a result of her advocacy efforts, she has sat on the federal Advisory Council on Gender-Based Violence since 2018 and is its youngest member.

In addition to her work on campus sexual violence, she has also been actively involved with intersectional feminist and human-rights-related work through experiences with Oxfam Canada, the West Coast Legal Education and Action Fund, and the Bonavero Institute of Human Rights.

Caitlin believes the intersectional feminist movement can only progress if it is accessible to women as well as non-binary and Two Spirit individuals who live with disabilities. Accordingly, she is deeply involved in the disability community. She serves as an accessibility advisor to multiple charitable organizations and currently sits on the board of directors of the DisAbled Women's Network (DAWN) Canada as well as her rare disease patient organization.

Caitlin completed a Bachelor of Arts in Transnational Law and Human Rights at Carleton University and graduate studies in law at the University of Oxford, where she studied as a Rhodes Scholar (Ontario, 2018). She hopes to continue pursuing her passion for intersectional feminist research and advocacy as a lawyer.

Carina Gabriele

Carina Gabriele (she/her) is an education advocate, a feminist, and a policy specialist who is passionate about advancing gender equity. She holds a Master of Education in Education Policy from the University of Toronto and an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Women's Studies and English from Western University. During her tenure as an elected executive officer of Western's student union, Carina created Western's Women in House program in collaboration with federal members of Parliament, designed and implemented a free menstrual equity pilot program on campus, and advocated against gender-based violence on campus. Professionally, Carina has worked on Courage to Act, a multi-year project to address and prevent gender-based violence on postsecondary campuses. She has also worked as a research and communications advisor for a Toronto city councillor. She presently works on federal policy issues, with a focus on equity and diversity. Outside of her work, Carina served as a Young Director in Fora's Girls On Boards program. She presently serves as Vice-Chair of the Board at the Ontario Student Trustees' Association (OSTA-AECO) and as a board member at People for Education.

Bailey Greenspon

Bailey is a community-oriented, social-impact-driven leader in the non-profit sector. For over a decade, Bailey has been building the capacity of and enabling connections for emerging gender equality activists around the world.

Bailey has served in progressive leadership roles overseeing programming and advocacy at Fora – formerly G(irls)20 – since 2017. As the Director of Programs and Advocacy, she led three delegations to the G20 summits in Argentina, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. She was also the architect for the national Girls on Boards and Next Level programs, and she filled a critical gap in gender studies by advancing original, intersectional research about young women's leadership and economic inclusion. In 2020, she served as acting co-CEO and worked with the leadership team to pivot and ensure the sustainability of the organization's programming through the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Bailey is inspired by possibility; she is most comfortable working with ambiguity to develop processes, plans of action, and new approaches. She brings an intersectional and equity-first approach to her work – an approach supported by a deep understanding of current affairs, from social media to social movements.

Her career began in Tamale, Ghana, where she supported community organizers in building a regional network of youth leaders. It then led her to Impact Hub in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She is naturally inclusive and collaborative, and these values underpin all her work, including in her previous role at the Samara Centre for Democracy and advisory roles at the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, DemocracyXchange, and Progress Toronto.

As an educator, Bailey leads workshops and training sessions related to gender, advocacy, and Gender-Based Analysis Plus (GBA Plus). In 2019, she had the joy of training 300 Canadian students on gender equality at the Prime Minister's Youth Summit.

As an advocate, Bailey has represented Canada in the G20's women's engagement group (W20), advised the GBA+ Forum held by Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE), and facilitated negotiations with Canada's G7 youth engagement group. She has written for the Toronto Star, National Newswatch, and First Policy Response as well as appearing on CBC Radio and various podcasts.

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c5302.html

Recommended Stories

  • People Of Color, What Rules Do You Follow That Most White People Are Clueless About?

    We want to know.View Entire Post ›

  • Spotify Removes ‘Alex Jones Show’ Podcasts That Were Recently Uploaded to the Service

    Spotify appears to have quietly pulled several episodes “The Alex Jones Show,” hosted by the notorious right-wing conspiracy theorist and founder of Infowars, after a media watchdog group discovered that several episodes had appeared on the streaming service in recent days. In 2018, Spotify banned Jones from its platform, after Apple Podcasts, Facebook and YouTube […]

  • Adobe donates $20 million to social justice nonprofits

    The San Jose-based software giant plans to partner with each of the organizations and provide relevant expertise to their missions.

  • Iowa group calls for Des Moines police chief to be fired over released video

    Iowa group calls for Des Moines police chief to be fired over released video

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s mother announces plan to give $18,000 in scholarships

    Wanda Cooper-Jones has announced a plan to award six $3,000 scholarships to students at Brunswick High School this year in […] The post Ahmaud Arbery’s mother announces plan to give $18,000 in scholarships appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Blankfein Meeting Was to Get Najib Kids Goldman Jobs, 1MDB Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s prime minister Najib Razak was looking for a lot from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in exchange for his business.Most Read from BloombergZelenskiy Urges Russia to Hold Off on Escalation: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipAfter a 2009 meeting wi

  • Asian couple robbed at gunpoint in daytime attack in Oakland's Little Saigon

    An Asian couple fell victim to a violent robbery in Oakland’s Little Saigon on Feb. 16. The incident, which was captured by CCTV, occurred outside a business near Ninth Avenue and International Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m.

  • Harvey Weinstein was in LA area when actress says he raped her, driver says

    A limo driver testified Wednesday that he was driving Harvey Weinstein around Beverly Hills in 2013 on the night that prosecutors allege that Weinstein raped an actor at a hotel there.

  • Boiler explosion guts Hermiston potato chip plant

    The plant is one of the largest employers in that area.

  • Dragging suitcases, Ukrainians trek to safety in Hungary

    Two Ukrainians fleeing a Russian invasion stood in the cold with their bags at the Hungarian border on Thursday, waiting for relatives living in Hungary to arrive and take them to safety. Csaba Bodnar, 27, and his younger brother Tamas, both from the large ethnic Hungarian minority in western Ukraine, woke to the news of the invasion and set off immediately, fearing conscription into Ukraine's military. "No one wants to get conscripted, no one wants to die," said Tamas.

  • Amazon labor organizer arrested for trespassing after dropping off food for workers

    (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc labor organizer Christian Smalls was arrested on Wednesday, accused of trespassing when he delivered warehouse workers food as part of a high-profile union campaign he is leading. Smalls, a former Amazon employee, and two other individuals have been charged with obstructing governmental administration, said Lt. John Grimpel of the New York City Police Department, adding that Smalls was also charged with resisting arrest and trespassing. The other two individuals were Amazon workers, an advocacy group said.

  • Whirlpool Foundation Names Deb O'Connor As Managing Director

    February 24, 2022 /3BL Media/ The Whirlpool Foundation announced that it has named Deb O’Connor as Managing Director during its regular meeting on Jan. 20. O’Connor also serves as the Director of C...

  • Oregon explosion: Six hurt in blast at Shearer’s Foods facility near Hermiston

    Firefighters said it was the biggest blaze they had seen in a decade after employees reported a boiler blast at a potato chip factory

  • 'We got justice for Ahmaud' -family reacts to verdict

    A predominantly white jury deliberated for about four hours over two days before returning the verdict against Travis McMichael, 36, his father, former police officer Gregory McMichael, 66, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia.The three men were convicted last year of murder and other crimes in state court and sentenced to life terms for the shotgun slaying of Arbery, 25, a onetime high school football star who worked for a truck-washing company and his father's landscaping business.

  • The Mysterious Right-Wing Group Funding the Trucker Convoy

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyA rowdy convoy of truckers is descending on the Beltway outside of Washington, D.C., presenting itself as an organic reaction to mask and vaccine mandates. But the official group bankrolling all that diesel is far from a grassroots organization devoted to truckers.As of Wednesday, the conservative dark-money organization American Foundation for Civil Liberties and Freedoms had raised $464,731 for “the People’s Convoy”—as the protester

  • Amazon Union Organizer Arrested Outside of NYC Warehouse

    (Bloomberg) -- A union organizer and two workers were arrested Wednesday outside an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse in New York, the latest sign of escalating tension between the e-commerce giant and labor groups. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateU.K. Adds to Russia Sanctions; Biden to Speak: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club L

  • Innocent tourist jailed for two weeks over mistaken identity sues Los Angeles police

    Bethany Farber says she was jailed for 13 days before being released to find her worried grandmother died of a stroke

  • KeyBank Partners With Hudson River Housing to Provide Employment Assistance and Training Services to Dutchess County Residents Experiencing Homelessness

    KeyBank Foundation has donated $100,000 to assist individuals experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity address employment barriers

  • Continuing Support for Those Affected by COVID-19

    Our employees are passionate about many causes and embrace opportunities to make a difference. To support employee volunteerism during the COVID-19 pandemic, we created an online portal for them to...

  • Ex-Goldman banker's 1MDB corruption trial hits snag over evidence disclosure

    The trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of helping loot Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund will be paused due to late disclosure of some evidence by prosecutors to the defense, the judge in the case ruled on Wednesday. Roger Ng, Goldman's former head of investment banking in Malaysia, has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to launder money and to violate an anti-bribery law. Prosecutors say Ng received millions of dollars in kickbacks for helping embezzle funds from 1MDB.