Minister Ien leads Canadian Delegation to the 66th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to championing gender equality and taking action to ensure that women and girls can succeed in Canada and around the world.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, is leading the Canadian delegation to the 66th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW). The UNCSW will be held March 14 to 25, 2022 both virtually and in New York City, New York.

In addition to Minister Ien, the Canadian delegation includes other ministers, federal parliamentarians, representatives from provincial and territorial governments, and National Indigenous Leaders and Representatives. The delegation also includes representatives from civil society organizations:

Amrita Chavan, Manitoba Association of Women's Shelters

Dr. Tapo Chimbganda, Future Black Female (ON)

Daniela Chivu, Council of Women of Canada (QC)

Laurianna Cordiano-Dumas, UNA-Canada Service Corps (QC)

Margaret Gillis, International Longevity Centre Canada (ON)

Lisa Kearney, Women CyberSecurity Society (BC)

Skye Lacroix, UNA-Canada Service Corps (Nunavut)

Ashley Mataya, Brilliant Labs (Canada)

Reyhana Patel, Islamic Relief Canada (ON)

Karen Ramchuk, Women in Need Society of Calgary (AB)

Anjum Sultana, Plan International Canada

Cynthia Yu, Hong Maple Foundation (Canada)

They will work collaboratively to address the priority theme at this year's UNCSW: Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programmes.

During the UNCSW session, Minister Ien will underscore Canada's commitment to taking a gender-responsive approach to climate and biodiversity policy both domestically and internationally.

Quotes

"Canada is a strong advocate for gender equality and a leading partner in climate action. We're proud to support international efforts that empower women and girls and address climate change. I look forward to meeting with my international colleagues this week to build a better world for the next generation."

The Honourable Marci Ien,

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and for Youth

Quick facts

Canada was a founding member of the United Nations. In times of global uncertainty, it remains an important institution in which Canada can play a vital role, advancing and protecting human rights for everyone, especially women and girls.

The CSW is part of a global movement to promote gender equality worldwide that gives voice to a broad spectrum of people, including Indigenous peoples, youth and those living in conflict and crisis settings.

Canada held a seat on the UNCSW Commission for the 2017 – 2021 term. This provided Canada with a valuable opportunity to shape the Commission's work on issues that affect women and girls globally.

Due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, CSW66 is taking place in a hybrid format. All side events and parallel events are fully virtual.

