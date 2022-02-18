U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,401.25
    +26.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,395.00
    +164.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,275.50
    +110.75 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,043.40
    +17.90 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.17
    -0.59 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.20
    -8.80 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    -0.0750 (-3.66%)
     

  • Vix

    28.11
    +3.82 (+15.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3608
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1710
    +0.2420 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,725.38
    -3,228.24 (-7.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.99
    -62.17 (-6.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,094.16
    -138.71 (-0.51%)
     

Minister Jaczek to announce support for downtown Ottawa businesses impacted by the demonstrations

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario); the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development; the Honorable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board; and Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, for an important announcement to support downtown Ottawa businesses impacted by the demonstrations.

Following the media availability, Minister Jaczek will take questions from the media.

Please note that details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:

Friday, February 18, 2022



Time:

9:30 a.m. EST



Location:

Virtual - https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88461701919



RSVP:

Please submit your request to fdo.rsvp-rsvp.fdo@feddevontario.gc.ca.





SOURCE Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario






