Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador

OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Daniel Boone, a Judge of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in St. John's, is appointed a Judge of Appeal of the Court of Appeal of Newfoundland and Labrador. Justice Boone replaces Justice G.D. Butler, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective March 2, 2022.

Quote

"I wish Justice Boone every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Newfoundland and Labrador well as a member of the Court of Appeal of Newfoundland and Labrador."

–The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Daniel Boone was appointed to the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in 2018. He graduated from Memorial University with a B.A. in 1984, and from the University of Ottawa with an LL.B. in 1988. He articled with Stirling Ryan and was called to the Bar of Newfoundland and Labrador in 1989.

Before his appointment to the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, Justice Boone practiced with Stirling Ryan and the successor merged firm of Stewart McKelvey. His practice focused on civil litigation. He had extensive trial and appellate experience in medical malpractice, insurance law, construction law and class actions. He was appointed Queen's Counsel in 2014 and inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers in 2015. During his legal career, Justice Boone dedicated considerable time to the professional development of younger lawyers through teaching at the Bar Admission Course, making presentations to professional organizations, and mentoring.

Story continues

Prior to joining the bench, Justice Boone was involved in the areas of access to justice, as Chair of the Law Foundation, and the arts, as a director of both the Newfoundland and Labrador Film Development Corporation and the Perchance Theatre Company.

Quick facts

At the Superior Court level, more than 540 judges have been appointed since November 2015. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada. Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.





The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.





Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.





The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.





Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .





The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021, mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

