Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Ontario

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Leanne E. Standryk, partner at Lancaster Brooks & Welch LLP in St. Catharines, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario. Madam Justice Standryk replaces Mr. Justice R.A. Lococo (St. Catharines), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective February 1, 2021.

Quote

"I wish Justice Standryk every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve the people of Ontario well as a member of the Superior Court."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Leanne E. Standryk was born and raised in Niagara Falls. She earned her B.A. from Carleton University, LL.B. from Western University in 1996 and was called to the Ontario Bar in 1998.

At the time of her appointment, Madam Justice Standryk was a Senior Partner with Lancaster Brooks & Welch LLP specializing in labour, employment, human rights and sports law. She has represented national, provincial and grass roots sport organizations. She has appeared before all levels of courts, administrative tribunals and the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada. She has also acted as mediator and arbitrator in sports-related disputes. A former competitive athlete, and advocate of SafeSport, Justice Standryk offers her experience to several sport organizations on matters including diversity, SafeSport and good governance.

Strongly committed to mentoring, Justice Standryk was a member of the Courts in the Classroom organizing committee. She continues to mentor youth through involvement with the Brock University Law Plus and Sports Management program. A dedicated volunteer, she has served on several Boards including the YMCA of Niagara, YMCA Canada, and received distinction as a Trustee Emeriti of Brock University. In November 2020, she was one of three women elected to the Hockey Canada Board of Directors and is Chair of the Risk Management Committee.

Justice Standryk is blessed with an extended family including three stepchildren. She is grateful for the unwavering support of her husband Bruce Macdonald and together, outside of their law practices, they can be found volunteering time to the rowing community, enjoy skiing, cycling, and canoeing the back country of Algonquin Provincial Park among the whispering pines.

Quick Facts

  • At the Superior Court level, more than 450 judges have been appointed since November 2015. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada. Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

  • The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

  • Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

  • The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

  • Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016.

  • The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code, which came into force on May 6, 2021, mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/26/c4702.html

