Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Ontario

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Charles C. Chang, Principal at Chang Advocacy Professional Corporation in Concord, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Milton. Justice Chang replaces Justice D.F. Fitzpatrick (Milton), who resigned effective April 4, 2022.

Quote

"I wish Justice Chang every success as he takes on his new role. I am confident he will serve the people of Ontario well as a member of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Charles C. Chang was born and raised in the Greater Toronto area. After earning his B.A. (Hons.) from McGill University, he received his LL.B. from the University of Western Ontario, Faculty of Law. He was called to the Bar of Ontario in 2002 and has been certified as a specialist in civil litigation since 2009.

Justice Chang was the principal of Chang Advocacy Professional Corporation, where he practiced commercial litigation with a focus on complex corporate and commercial disputes, construction and employment matters.

Justice Chang was active in the legal community in the Greater Toronto Area. He volunteered with the Coach and Advisor Network and the Articling Mentorship Program, both of which are Law Society of Ontario programs designed to provide guidance and mentorship to articling students and lawyers. He has also presented various continuing professional development programs with the Peel Law Association.

Justice Chang was the Chair of Taekwondo Ontario's Discipline Committee and has enjoyed the privilege of working with youth as a member of the Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council at Holy Trinity School and as the Secretary-General of Global Youth Leaders (Canada).

In his free time, Justice Chang enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter, especially out on the water with rod and reel in hand.

Quick facts

  • At the Superior Court level, more than 545 judges have been appointed since November 2015. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada. Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

  • The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

  • Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

  • The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

  • Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016.

  • The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021, mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/27/c2152.html

