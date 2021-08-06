Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of New Brunswick

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

J. Danie Roy, Q.C., a sole practitioner in Moncton, is appointed a Judge of the Court of Queen's Bench of New Brunswick, Family Division. Madam Justice Roy replaces Mr. Justice J. Walsh (Miramichi), who passed away on February 3, 2021. The Chief Justice has transferred this vacancy to the Family Division in Saint John. The vacancy is therefore located in Saint John.

"I wish Justice Roy every success in her new role. I know she will serve the people of New Brunswick well as a member of the Queen's Bench of New Brunswick."

The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice J. Danie Roy, Q.C., is originally from the Chaleur region of New Brunswick. She received her Bachelor of Laws from the Université de Moncton in 1995 and was called to the New Brunswick Bar in 1996. She also earned her Master of Litigation and Conflict Resolution from Osgoode Hall Law School at York University in Toronto in 2008 and received her Q. Med. (Qualified mediator) designation from the ADR Atlantic Institute of Canada in 2019. She was appointed Queen's Counsel in 2019.

Madam Justice Roy, who is fully bilingual, opened her own practice in January 2016. As an experienced litigator, specializing in litigation and advocacy and conflict resolution, she has appeared before all levels of New Brunswick courts as well as numerous administrative tribunals. She sat as Adjudicator in the Small Claims Court of New Brunswick and has been Tribunal Chair for Mental Health Tribunals since 2017. She was an adjunct professor at the Université de Moncton since 2008 and taught insurance law and administrative law.

Coming from a family for whom community and social involvement are a way of life, Justice Roy was a committed volunteer. She had been Chair of the Board of Directors of the New Brunswick Legal Aid Services Commission since 2016 and was acting Chair of the Codiac Regional Policing Authority. She was actively involved with the Canadian Bar Association, both nationally and provincially. Committed to mentoring, she was involved with the admissions program of the Law Society of New Brunswick, including its mentorship program, and was president of the Moncton Area Lawyers' Association.

At the Superior Court level, more than 475 judges have been appointed since November 2015. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada. Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016.

The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021, mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

