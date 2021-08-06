U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,588.32
    +1,635.95 (+3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment to the Federal Court of Appeal

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Department of Justice Canada

The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable K.A. Siobhan Monaghan, a Judge of the Tax Court of Canada in Ottawa, is appointed a Judge of the Federal Court of Appeal. Madam Justice Monaghan fills a new position authorized further to the Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1.

Quote

"I wish Justice Monaghan every success as she takes on her new role. I know she will serve Canadians well as a member of the Federal Court of Appeal."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice K.A. Siobhan Monaghan was appointed a Judge of the Tax Court of Canada in 2018. She completed a Bachelor of Commerce at Memorial University of Newfoundland in 1981, and both a Bachelor of Laws (Gold Medalist) in 1984 and Master of Laws –Taxation in 1994 at Osgoode Hall Law School. She was called to the Bar of Alberta in 1985 and the Bar of Ontario in 1988.

At the time of her appointment to the Tax Court of Canada, Madam Justice Monaghan was a senior partner at KPMG Law LLP, where she had been since 2014. She practised as both an associate and partner at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP in Toronto from 1988 to 2014 and practised tax law as an associate with Bennet Jones LLP from 1985 to 1988. Her practice focused on Canadian income tax matters related to mergers, acquisitions, reorganizations, financings and other commercial transactions in both domestic and cross-border contexts.

Justice Monaghan has spoken frequently, and written extensively, on matters of taxation, including as a co-author of Taxation of Corporate Reorganizations and Tax Policy in Canada. She served as a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada – Canadian Bar Association Joint Committee on Taxation for nearly ten years, including two years as its co-chair. Justice Monaghan also served as a Governor of the Canadian Tax Foundation and as a member of the Executive of the National Tax Section of the CBA, the CBA Sections Subcommittee, the CBA Budget Committee, and the CPA Canada Income Tax Education Committee. She taught in Osgoode Hall Law School's Professional LL.M. program.

Quick Facts

  • At the Superior Court level, more than 475 judges have been appointed since November 2015. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada. Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

  • The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

  • Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

  • The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

  • Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016.

  • The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021, mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/06/c9168.html

