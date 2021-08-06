Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Saskatchewan

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

David G. Gerecke, Q.C., Partner at Miller Thomson LLP in Saskatoon, is appointed a Judge of Her Majesty's Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan. Mr. Justice Gerecke replaces Mr. Justice B. Scherman (Saskatoon), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective March 5, 2021.

"I wish Justice Gerecke every success in his new role. I know he will serve the people of Saskatchewan well as a member of Her Majesty's Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Justice David G. Gerecke, Q.C., grew up in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He received a Bachelor of Arts (English) in 1986 and a Bachelor of Laws (with Distinction) in 1990, both from the University of Saskatchewan. He was called to the Bar of Saskatchewan in 1992 and was appointed Queen's Counsel in 2018.

At the time of his appointment, Mr. Justice Gerecke was Managing Partner for the Regina and Saskatoon offices of Miller Thomson LLP. After his call to the bar, he practised in both litigation and commercial law at Balfour Moss LLP (now Miller Thomson LLP). In recent years, his practice focused on commercial lending, restructuring and insolvency, and merger and acquisition transactions.

Justice Gerecke is recognized in Best Lawyers in Canada (Real Estate), Chambers Canada (Corporate/Commercial), and the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory (Insolvency and Financial Restructuring). He is past chair of the Insolvency Section of the Saskatchewan branch of the Canadian Bar Association. He served as a director and board chair of both the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra and the Persephone Theatre. In 2009, he was presented with the Canadian Bar Association (Saskatchewan Branch) Community Service Award.

Justice Gerecke has been happily married to Linda since 2011 and has two wonderful step-children, Shane and Keith.

Quick Facts

At the Superior Court level, more than 475 judges have been appointed since November 2015. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada. Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, LGBTQ2+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

The Government of Canada is committed to promoting access to justice for all Canadians. To improve outcomes for Canadian families, Budget 2018 provides funding of $77.2 million over four years to support the expansion of unified family courts, beginning in 2019-2020. This investment in the family justice system will create 39 new judicial positions in Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016.

The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021, mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

