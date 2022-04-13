U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,446.59
    +49.14 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.59
    +344.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,643.59
    +272.02 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.10
    +38.17 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.18
    +3.58 (+3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.10
    +4.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.18 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    +0.0063 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3117
    +0.0114 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6770
    +0.2890 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,227.38
    +1,715.19 (+4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.16
    +22.51 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Minister Khera highlights housing investments in Budget 2022

·5 min read

CORNER BROOK, NL, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Through Budget 2022: A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable, the Government of Canada makes targeted and responsible investments to create good jobs, grow our economy, and build a Canada where nobody gets left behind.

Today, Minister of Seniors Kamal Khera met with local residents in Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador to discuss investments in Budget 2022 to make housing more affordable.

The first pillar of the budget is investing in Canadians and making life more affordable. Budget 2022 housing measures will put Canada on the path to double housing construction over the next decade; help Canadians save for and buy their first home; ban foreign investment in Canadian housing; and curb unfair practices that make housing more expensive for Canadians. Budget 2022 also invests in ensuring Canadian workers have the skills they need for the good-paying jobs of today and tomorrow, and will make it easier for the skilled immigrants that our economy needs to make Canada their home. The Budget makes further significant investments in affordable child care, in our public health care system, and in advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Second, Budget 2022 invests in economic growth and innovation—the key to Canada's long-term prosperity. This includes launching a new world-leading Canada Growth Fund that will attract tens of billions of dollars in private investment in Canadian industries and Canadian jobs, and a new innovation and investment agency that will help drive productivity and growth across our economy. The budget also proposes to implement Canada's first Critical Minerals Strategy—one that will create thousands of good jobs and capitalize on a growing need for the minerals used in everything from phones to electric cars. Measures also include steps to build more resilient supply chains, and to cut taxes for Canada's growing small businesses.

The third pillar of Budget 2022 is investing in a clean economy. To help Canadians and Canadian businesses benefit from the global transition to a clean economy, Budget 2022 includes new incentives for the development of clean technologies and carbon capture, utilization, and storage. In addition to further investments to protect our land, lakes, and oceans, the government will also make it more affordable for Canadians to purchase zero-emission vehicles, build and expand a national network of zero-emission vehicle charging stations, and make new investments in clean energy.

Canada entered the pandemic with the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio of all G7 countries—an advantage that has since increased relative to other countries. Canada has seen the best jobs recovery in the G7, and as of March 2022, has recovered 115 per cent of the jobs lost at the height of the pandemic, with an unemployment rate that sits at just 5.3 per cent—the lowest rate on record since 1976. With Budget 2022, Canada will maintain this leading position, and maintain its fiscally responsible approach to economic growth and to building an economy that works for everyone. Crucially, it upholds the government's fiscal anchor—a declining debt-to-GDP ratio and the unwinding of COVID-19-related deficits, which will ensure that Canada's finances, remain sustainable in the long-term.

Quotes

"Budget 2022 is about growing our economy, creating good jobs, and building a Canada where nobody gets left behind. Our plan is responsible and considered, and it is going to mean more homes and good-paying jobs for Canadians; cleaner air and cleaner water for our children; and a stronger and more resilient economy for years to come."
– Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland

"Having a safe, affordable place to live is key to the well-being of seniors and all Canadians. Through investments in Budget 2022, the Government of Canada is making housing more affordable and accessible while also taking measures to help Canadians buy their first home."
– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

Quick Facts

Measures in Budget 2022 to make housing more affordable include:

  • Putting Canada on the path to doubling the construction of new homes in the next decade;

  • Helping Canadians buy their first home, including by introducing the Tax-Free First Home Savings Account and doubling the First-Time Home Buyers' Tax Credit;

  • Launching a new Housing Accelerator Fund that will target the creation of 100,000 net new housing units in the next five years;

  • Developing a Home Buyers' Bill of Rights and bringing forward a national plan to end blind bidding;

  • Banning foreign buyers from owning non-recreational residential property for two years; and

  • A Multigenerational Home Renovation Tax Credit that will provide up to $7,500 in support for constructing a secondary suite or apartment.

Measures in Budget 2022 to fight climate change include:

  • More than $3 billion in funding to make zero-emission vehicles more affordable and build a national network of charging stations;

  • Significant new investments to protect our land, lakes, and oceans; and

  • The creation of the Canada Growth Fund to help attract tens of billions of dollars in private capital towards building a net-zero economy by 2050.

Further significant measures in Budget 2022 include:

  • $5.3 billion over five years to provide dental care for Canadians with family incomes of less than $90,000 annually, starting with under 12 years-olds in 2022, expanding to under 18 years-olds, seniors, and persons living with a disability in 2023, and with full implementation by 2025. The program would be restricted to families with an income of less than $90,000 annually, with no co-pays for those under $70,000 annually in income;

  • Up to $3.8 billion to implement Canada's first Critical Minerals Strategy;

  • $11 billion in additional funding to continue to support Indigenous children and their families, and help Indigenous communities continue to grow and shape their futures;

  • More than $8 billion in new funding to better equip the Canadian Armed Forces, strengthen Canada's contributions to our core alliances like NATO and NORAD, and reinforce Canada's cyber security;

  • Further support for Ukraine and its people in the face of Russia's illegal invasion, including up to $1 billion in new loan resources to the Ukrainian government through a new Administered Account for Ukraine at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and an additional $500 million in military aid;

  • A temporary Canada Recovery Dividend, representing a one-time 15 per cent tax on the 2021 taxable income above $1 billion of Canada's largest banking and life insurers' groups, to help support Canada's broader recovery; and

  • A permanent 1.5 percentage point increase in the corporate income tax rate of banking and life insurance groups on taxable income above $100 million.

Associated Links

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/13/c7813.html

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

    U.S. first-time unemployment claims are expected to come in under 200,000 in the latest weekly data, with the rate of layoffs and firings staying relatively low compared to pre-pandemic averages.

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • California Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A top lawyer for the state of California has resigned, accusing the governor’s office of interfering with a discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard Inc. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have

  • Taxes 2021: 7 Upcoming Tax Law Changes

    Tax Tip of the Day: Tax Year 2021 may yet bring some surprises, but some tax law changes were already planned and may impact your refund. Here's what you should know.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says ‘Powerful Forces’ Threaten U.S. Economy

    While the bank CEO said the U.S. economy is growing, the company socked away funds to prepare for higher defaults in case of a recession, and its first-quarter profit fell 42%.

  • Russia faces increased risk of default as key US sanction exemption expires in May

    S&P Global Ratings says Russia is now in "selective default," as other ratings agencies warn of further restrictive measures at the end of May.

  • Will Putin Abandon His Jailed Bestie in Ukraine?

    Ukraine Security Service / GettyNews that Ukraine captured Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Ukraine, the oligarch and opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, drew furious condemnation from Kremlin officials and made waves on state media.Medvedchuk, one of Ukraine’s richest men, escaped house arrest on treason charges days after the Russian invasion. His eventual capture was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.“I propose for the Russian Federation t

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • Ukraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for Weapons

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden announced $800 million in additional military aid for Ukraine, a day after accusing Vladimir Putin’s forces of committing genocide in Ukraine. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned China over its alignment with the Russian president’s government.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkrain

  • Putin's closest ally in Ukraine arrested in special operation

    Putin's closest ally in Ukraine arrested in special operation

  • Sri Lanka Slashed By Fitch as Sovereign Default ‘Has Begun’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka was downgraded deeper into junk by Fitch Ratings, which said the nation’s decision to suspend payments on its foreign debt has kicked off a sovereign default process. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for t

  • Laura Ingraham calls out Sean Hannity and Donald Trump for endorsing Dr. Oz

    Laura Ingraham calls out Sean Hannity and Donald Trump for endorsing Dr. Oz

  • Russia releases video purporting to show Ukrainian marines surrendering

    STORY: Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that 1,026 soldiers of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, including 162 officers, had surrendered in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.As the defence ministry issued its statement on the surrender in Mariupol, Russian TV aired footage it said showed the Ukrainian marines surrendering in Mariupol.Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks, has seen the fiercest fighting and the most comprehensive destruction since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.Ukrainian defense ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said he had no information about it, and there was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian president's office or the Ukrainian general staff.On Monday, a post on the Ukrainian marine brigade's Facebook page had said the unit was preparing for a final battle in Mariupol that would end in death or capture as its troops had run out of ammunition.

  • What is E15 gas? Some FAQs answered

    Faced with historically high gas prices, the Biden Administration has decided to allow the sale of E15 during the warm months this year.

  • South Korea set to scrap 'Korean age' system

    South Korean President-Elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s transition committee announced on Monday during a press conference that the administration would amend laws to switch the country to the international age system. South Korea remains one of the only countries to use “age reckoning” as a means of measuring a person’s age. There have been two previous attempts by South Korean lawmakers to make the change – one in 2019 and another in 2021 – under President Moon Jae-in’s time in office.The proposed legislation would have required that the international counting system be used on all official documents and encouraged for everyday use.

  • Inflation outpaces wage growth in all but one industry despite Biden's optimistic picture

    The Biden administration wants to make sure it gets credit for the hot labor market if it’s going to get blamed for the high inflation. But the data shows that the gains have been no match for inflation over the last year and even some of the administration’s allies have pointed out that the numbers don’t seem to add up.

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn Gets Schooled On U.S. Geography After Border Wall Plea

    The Tennessee Republican appeared confused about the location of her home state while alluding to former President Donald Trump's now-defunct project.